Powder Coating Equipment Market to total US$ 5,264.3 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.1% | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on Powder Coating Equipment Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Powder Coating Equipment Market.

Rockville , Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powder coating equipment market is anticipated at US$ 3,201.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 5.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is calculated at a valuation of US$5,264.3 million by 2034. The global market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily driven by the expansion of key automotive, construction, and furniture industries.



Powder coating, known for its durability, environmental friendliness, and cost-effectiveness advantages, has gained prominence, fostering its widespread adoption across various applications. The market is replete with technological advancements, including integrating automated systems and improved powder application techniques, enhancing overall efficiency and performance.

In an effort to gain a competitive edge, key players in the market are focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations. This underscores the industry's dynamic nature, where staying at the forefront of technology and offering unique solutions are crucial for market leadership.

However, challenges persist in the form of fluctuating raw material prices and stringent environmental regulations. The volatility in raw material costs can impact overall production costs, posing a challenge for market players to maintain stability in pricing structures. Additionally, adherence to environmental standards requires continuous efforts for compliance.

Noteworthy trends in the market include the rising demand for sustainable coating solutions, prompting the adoption of powder coating equipment. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing an increased emphasis on niche specialization, enabling companies to tailor their products and services to specific application needs.

Technological advancements, regional industrialization, and a growing preference for sustainable coating solutions fuel the market's growth. Despite challenges, the industry's evolution is marked by innovation, strategic collaborations, and an increasing focus on meeting the unique needs of diverse applications.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,264.3 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global powder coating equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

North America market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

The powder coating equipment industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 64.6% in 2024.

The United States dominates the global market, valued at US$ 426 million in 2024.

The powder coating equipment industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.

Based on the product type, powder coating guns hold a 35.1% market share in 2024.

The automotive sector in end- user type accounts with a market share of 14.8% in 2024.



“A rise in demand from diverse industries, including automotive, construction, and furniture, fuelled by the product's durability, environmental friendliness, and cost-effectiveness drives the powder coating equipment market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Nordson Corporation.

Gema Switzerland GmbH

Sames Technologies

J. Wagner GmbH

Parker Ionics

MS Oberflächentechnik AG

Asahi Sunac Corporation

Koryo Coating Machine Industrial Co. Ltd.

Mitsuba Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co. Ltd

Competitive Analysis

The market is highly competitive, with key players striving for innovation and market share. Established companies focus on technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and diversified product offerings.

New entrants often target niche markets or specialize in specific applications. Rising demand for sustainable coating solutions, particularly in automotive and construction, intensifies competition. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, product performance, and environmental considerations play pivotal roles in shaping the competitive landscape of the market.

Product Portfolio of the Powder Coating Equipment Market

Key Player Product Key Insights Nordson Corporation. Automatic Powder Coating Booths Offers versatility.

Accessible in three model types—engineered, cubed, and hybrid, catering to diverse application requirements.

Boasts optimized powder recovery and recycling capabilities.

Ensures efficient and sustainable usage. Provides a user-friendly and time-saving solution for businesses needing streamlined processes and enhanced productivity. Gema Switzerland GmbH OptiGun® Automatic Gun Combined with sophisticated electrostatic controls.

Guarantees superior transfer efficiency, even when dealing with difficult powders.

Reliable for a wide range of powder types.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the powder coating equipment market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Product Type (Powder Coating Guns, Powder Coating Ovens, Powder Coating Booths & Systems, Others), By End Use [(General Metal, Agricultural and Construction, Appliance, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Others (Pipe, Aerospace, Packaging, etc.)], and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

