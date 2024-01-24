Intraocular Lens Market is Expected to Reach $6.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intraocular Lens market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.0 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing in the number of cataract surgeries, growing awareness of minimally invasive surgeries, growing number of old age population, and rise in the technological advancement in IOLs are the major factor driving the growth of intraocular lens market.

Intraocular Lens Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2029 $6.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021 - 2029 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Material, Application, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Emerging market with untapped opportunities Key Market Driver Surge in the old age population

Manufacturers of intraocular lenses continuously develop cutting-edge, new technology that is safer, more efficient, and more effective than existing lenses. Additionally, they are creating new technology that will enable surgeons to more precisely and successfully identify and treat cataract surgeries with intraocular lenses. Manufacturers of intraocular lens are connecting with a broader international market and supplying globally with their products. This is contributing to the expansion of the global intraocular lens market.

The Monofocal IOLs market register the highest market share of the global intraocular lens market. Cost-effectiveness of monofocal IOLs compare to other IOLs, High usage of Monofocal IOLs in most of the common eye surgeries, and continuous improvements in materials and design are some of the factors driving monofocal IOLs in the intraocular lens market.

Cataract surgery in Application segment results fastest growing segment in intraocular lens market. Rising prevalence of catracts, the growing demand for cataract surgery due to ageing population, and advantages of the extremely effective and safe cataract surgery treatment are the factors responsible for the segment to expand with faster rate in the intraocular lens market.

By End user, the intraocular lens market is segmented into Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes, and Others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. high adoption of novel technology in eye surgeries related to intraocular lenses, large number of cataract surgeries performed, and comprehensive patient care are the driving factors for the hospital segment in the global intraocular lens market.

Geographically, the intraocular lens market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market for intraocular lens was dominated by North America. The growing number of cataract surgeries, rising healthcare costs, and the expansion of insurance coverage are all responsible for this region's significant growth. The second-largest market for intraocular lenses is found in Europe, which is characterized by a rise in the number of cataracts, well-organized healthcare infrastructure, and insurance coverage.

Intraocular Lens market major players covered in the report, such as:

Alcon Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany)

Hoya Corporation (Japan)

Bausch & Lomb (US)

STAAR Surgical (US)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LENSTEC, Inc. (US)

Rayner Group (England)

Beaver-Visitec International (US)

Ophtec B.V. (Netherlands)

SAV-IOL SA (Switzerland)

Appasamy Associates Private Limited (India)

Atia Vision, Inc. (US)

Biotech vision care (Switzerland)

Teleon Surgical BV (Netherlands)

OMNI Lens Pvt. Ltd. (India)

EyeKon Medical, Inc. (US)

Humanoptics Holding AG (Germany)

Care Group (India)

SIFI S.p.A. (Italy)

Hanita Lenses Ltd (Israel)

Excellent Hi-Care Pvt Ltd. (India)

Advin Health Care (India)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes intraocular lens market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By type

Monofocal IOLs

Premium IOLs

Phakic IOLs

Others

By Material

Hydrophobic Acrylic IOLs

Hydrophilic Acrylic IOLs

PolyMethylMethAcrylate

Silicone IOLs

Others

By Application

Cataract Surgery

Presbyopia

Corneal Disorders

Others

By End user

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Eye Research Institutes

Others

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers of intraocular lenses

Eye research Institutions

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Government Associations

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Distributors of intraocular lenses

Ophthalmic devices Research & Development (R&D) Companies

Ophthalmology hospitals and clinics

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global intraocular lens market by type, by material, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically analyze the regulatory scenario, pricing trends, value chain, supply chain, ecosystem map, Porter's five force analysis, regulatory analysis, technology analysis, and patent analysis of the intraocular lens market.

Analyzing micromarkets concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the intraocular lens market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide market leaders with details on the competitive landscape.

To strategically analyze the intraocular lens market in five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

To profile the key players in the global intraocular lens market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, and product approvals in the global intraocular lens market.

To evaluate the impact of the recession on the intraocular lens market worldwide.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com