Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Expected to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 13.6%

Neurological Biomarkers Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurological biomarkers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. Ever-increasing rise in the incidence of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s is anticipated to contribute toward the robust growth of neurological biomarkers among these two applications. In addition, surge in adoption of neurological biomarkers in drug development and validation has increased over the years to improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Further, rise in transition toward personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied across Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.



𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐒

● The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurological biomarkers market forecast, future estimations and neurological biomarkers market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

● It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing neurological biomarkers market opportunity.

● Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the neurological biomarkers industry.

● Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the neurological biomarkers industry.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐁𝐲 2031:

● USD 18.9 billion

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞:

● CAGR of 13.6%

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝:

● 2021 - 2031

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Genomic

● Proteomic

● Metabolomic

● Others



𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Parkinson's Disease

● Alzheimer's Disease

● Multiple Sclerosis

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● North America (U.S., Canada)

● Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest Of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

● LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Rest Of LAMEA)

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

● Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

● Quanterix

● merck kgaa

● darmstadt

● germany

● bioMérieux

● F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

● MYRIAD RBM (MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.)

● PERKINELMER INC.

● Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

● Neurobio, shimadzu corporation



𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?



