Claim PH win in 2016 Arbitral Ruling in any forum -- Tolentino

MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino said on Wednesday that the Philippines should claim its win in the 2016 Arbitral Ruling in any forum to strengthen the country's position on territorial dispute.

During the deliberations on the Archipelagic Sea Lanes (ASL) law, Tolentino pushed for the inclusion of a provision that will highlight the 2016 Arbitral Ruling that favored the Philippines.

"Anything that would strengthen the awards and strengthen our position should be claimed kahit saang forum," the Senator noted.

He added that once the ASL law is enacted and eventually accepted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), it can strengthen the position of the Philippines in the ongoing territorial disputes and aggression of adversarial countries.

Department of Justice Senior State Counsel Fretti Ganchoon expressed the agency's commitment to undertake Tolentino's suggestion in forming such provision.

"We are willing to undertake to study. We can reaffirm the award," Ganchoon remarked.