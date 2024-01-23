Submit Release
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Issues Statement on Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram

On behalf of every Sailor, Marine, and Department of Navy civilian around the world, I offer my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and teammates of our fallen Navy SEALs, Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, who were reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian-made weapons bound for Houthis in Yemen, Jan. 11. Their service was part of our collective commitment to maritime security in the Middle East and economic prosperity in the United States and around the world. These men embodied the SEAL ethos, serving their country, the American people, and protecting our way of life. Our Navy, Department, and our Nation are safer because of the service of these two warriors. Our prayers are with their families and the entire Naval Special Warfare community during this difficult period.

