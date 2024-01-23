Submit Release
Ecuador Joins Combined Maritime Forces in Middle East as 40th Member

“Ecuador joining CMF only makes us stronger,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CMF commander. “This growing international naval coalition benefits mightily from having Ecuadorians standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other CMF nations, dedicated to maritime security and stability in the Middle East region, and protecting some of the world’s most important waterways. I look forward to being ‘Ready Together’ with such maritime professionals.”

CMF is comprised of a headquarters staff and five combined task forces focusing on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment. The naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by supporting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

 

