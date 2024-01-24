Mobilicom’s ICE Cybersecurity Software Drone Solutions Purchased by Israel’s Ministry of Defense

Mobilicom’s end-to-end cybersecure solutions are used in small-sized drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering

Shoham, Israel, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that its ICE Cybersecurity, the world’s first AI-based 360° software cybersecurity system for drones, has been chosen by Israel’s Ministry of Defense for its small-sized drone program. Mobilicom’s proven solutions, including its ICE Suite and SkyHopper Pro datalinks were purchased for immediate delivery. The initial order was fully delivered in January 2024. Additional orders and deliveries are expected in Q2 2024 and beyond.

An essential software cybersecurity system for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms, Mobilicom’s Immunity, Cybersecurity, and Encryption (ICE) solution is a first-of-its-kind multi-faceted and multi-tiered suite that autonomously protects the platform, safeguards communication channels and encrypts collected and transmitted data. The ICE suite can defend against more than 10 types of cyber breaches and malicious attacks, including jamming, man in the middle, CPU, server attacks, and more in real-time without requiring intervention by an operator.

“Israel’s Ministry of Defense has thoroughly tested our ICE Cybersecurity software solution and validated its robust capabilities. Mobilicom has already commenced shipping our ICE Suite software solution bundled with the SkyHopper Pro datalinks to be incorporated into small-sized reconnaissance drones. These drones are immediately being delivered for surveillance and intelligence gathering,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam.

“Our cutting-edge cybersecurity protection suite can support defense and security in the region, specifically against interference and jamming in harsh environments. Cybersecurity capabilities are Mobilicom’s core differentiator and a significant need in the market. As the utilization of small-sized drones for surveillance and intelligence expands, the corresponding increase in the threat of cyberattacks underscores the need for Mobilicom's proven solutions.”

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

