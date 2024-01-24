New Video Series Arms Texas Educators and Health Professionals With Resources About Vaccine Efficacy

The video resources, available to school and health officials statewide, comes following research that shows majority of Americans support routine vaccinations for K-12 students

Houston, TX, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Immunization Partnership (TIP), a statewide nonprofit committed to a healthy Texas, is working to help Texas school and health officials educate students and families about the importance of routine vaccinations.

The program includes the launch of an empowering video series containing information about the harmful diseases and potentially fatal illness that vaccines prevent. The videos are available for free to educators and health officials statewide and are segmented by audience (general audience; ages 0–2; and ages 4–18). All are available for free download in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese, all with a closed-caption option.

“The importance of this message can’t be overstated. Vaccines help protect the health of our loved ones,” said TIP Executive Director Terri Burke. “For people who choose not to vaccinate, these diseases can lead to death or lifelong impacts including brain damage, blindness, deafness, permanent paralysis, heart damage, and cancer.”

A recent study conducted by Texas A&M University found that the majority of Americans support requirements for a number of common vaccinations for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

“The Immunization Partnership video series is going to be a great tool to use in immunization awareness and knowledge" said said Shanna James, clinical pharmacist and program manager for the City of Amarillo Public Health Department. "I could see these playing in clinic waiting rooms, shared on social media by anyone, and even PSAs to the communities we serve."

The Immunization Partnership advocates for disease prevention using an impactful network of vaccine champions who promote education and evidence-based public policy on the health benefits of childhood and adult vaccinations. TIP is a trusted resource for those who work to increase immunization rates, creating healthier communities.

