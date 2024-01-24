Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Cash Dividend Increased to $0.19 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $18.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.46%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 15.68%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 18.96%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $19.3 million; or $0.60 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.53%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 16.38%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 19.81%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.17%
  • Net interest margin of 3.93% and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) of 3.99%

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $18.4 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $19.7 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $13.1 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “We had a very good fourth quarter to complete an excellent year.   We continued to produce strong profitability with an adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.53%, an adjusted ROATCE(1) of 19.81% and adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.60.   We were able to improve liquidity and increase deposits, excluding brokered deposits, by 4.2% for the quarter by bringing the majority of our wealth management customers’ deposits onto our balance sheet.   Even without our wealth management customers’ deposits, total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $29.4 million, or 0.7%.   Loan growth remained solid at 1.8% for the quarter while we maintained strong credit quality with non-performing assets at only 0.17% of total assets.   Although net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) declined to 3.99% in the quarter, we believe that the pace of net interest margin decreases will moderate in the first quarter of 2024.   With the recent drop in interest rates, our accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) increased by $21.3 million, which when coupled with strong earnings retention, drove a 9.3% increase in our tangible book value per share(1).   All capital metrics increased and can support continued organic growth or future acquisitions.   We believe this quarter continues to demonstrate our ability to produce strong profitability results, maintain a solid balance sheet, and enhance our franchise value.”
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $19.3 million, or $0.60 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compares to adjusted net income of $20.3 million, or $0.63 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and adjusted net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures).

Cash Dividend

On January 23, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the Company’s common stock (the “Dividend”). The Dividend is payable on February 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2024. This represents an increase of $0.02 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share.

Mr. Carter noted, “Our strong financial performance and balance sheet enable us to increase our quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share, or 11.8%, while maintaining sufficient capital to support the continued growth of the Company.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $47.1 million, a decrease of 2.5% from $48.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in funding costs which were partially offset by higher yields on loans and a more favorable interest-earning asset mix.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income increased 11.6% from $42.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in average interest-earning assets following the Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) merger completed in the first quarter of 2023 and higher yields on interest-earning assets which were partially offset by an increase in funding costs.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.93%, compared to 4.07% for the third quarter of 2023, and net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.99% compared to 4.13% for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher funding costs with the cost of funds increasing to 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.96% for the third quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher yields on loans and a more favorable interest-earning asset mix.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 4.10%. This decrease was primarily attributable to higher funding costs.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $9.2 million, a decrease of 3.0% from $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a negative mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment of $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by the absence of $0.8 million of losses realized on the sale of debt securities during the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, the $0.5 million increase in wealth management fees was primarily due to an increase in farmland brokerage commissions.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 16.7% from $7.9 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the Town and Country merger completed in the first quarter of 2023 which contributed to a $0.6 million increase in mortgage servicing income, a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, and a $0.1 million increase in card income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $30.4 million, a 0.9% decrease from $30.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was broad-based and the result of continued expense management discipline with a $0.5 million decrease in marketing expenses largely offset by a $0.4 million increase in other noninterest expense.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense decreased 8.2% from $33.1 million, primarily attributable to the absence of $8.2 million of accruals related to settled legal matters previously disclosed and included in the fourth quarter of 2022 results, partially offset by the addition of Town and Country’s operations.

Acquisition-related expenses recognized are summarized below. No acquisition-related expenses were recognized subsequent to the second quarter of 2023, and we do not expect material acquisition-related expenses related to Town and Country in subsequent quarters.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  2023   2022
                   
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $   $   $   $ 5,924   $
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries               3,584    
Furniture and equipment               39    
Data processing           304     2,031     304
Marketing and customer relations               24    
Loan collection and servicing               125    
Legal fees and other noninterest expense           326     1,964     788
Total noninterest expense           630     7,767     1,092
Total acquisition-related expenses $   $   $ 630   $ 13,691   $ 1,092

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.40 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $3.34 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.62 billion at December 31, 2022. The $61.6 million increase from September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to higher line usage in our commercial and industrial portfolio as well as one larger new $23.0 million funding in our multifamily portfolio, both of which were partially offset by a reduction in our commercial real estate – non-owner occupied portfolio due to a variety of payoffs from real estate sales. Higher line usage in our commercial and industrial portfolio was driven in part by the seasonal increase in grain elevator line balances as well as $13.2 million drawn on two customers’ lines which were funded shortly before and paid off shortly after year-end.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.40 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $4.20 billion at September 30, 2023 and $3.59 billion at December 31, 2022. The $203.4 million increase from September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to bringing the majority of our wealth management customer deposits on balance sheet, which increased money market deposits by $144.0 million, and a $29.9 million increase in brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared with $6.7 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, and $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. Additionally, of the $7.9 million of nonperforming loans held as of December 31, 2023, $2.6 million is either wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government. The $1.2 million increase in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate - non-owner occupied retail credit moved to nonaccrual, partially offset by a reduction in one-to-four family residential nonaccrual loans.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $0.9 million increase in required reserves resulting from changes in economic and qualitative factors, a $0.6 million increase in required reserves driven by growth and changes in the loan portfolio, and a $0.4 million decrease in specific reserve.

The Company had net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023, and net recoveries of $0.9 million, or 0.14% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.18% of total loans and 510% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2023, compared with 1.16% of total loans and 582% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023. In addition, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending-related commitments totaled $3.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared with $4.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 8.19% as of December 31, 2023, from 7.64% as of September 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share(1) increased by $1.10 to $12.90 as of December 31, 2023, when compared to September 30, 2023. These increases were primarily due to an increase in our accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as a result of the recent drop in interest rates as well as strong earnings retention.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 78,312 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.94 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company’s prior stock repurchase program on January 1, 2024. The new stock repurchase program will be in effect until January 1, 2025 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

January 2024 Bond Sales

In January 2024, the Company recognized $3.4 million of net losses on the sale of $66.8 million of municipal securities with the proceeds used to reduce wholesale funding sources. The book yield of the securities sold was 1.87% and the average life was 6.7 years.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 67 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2023, HBT had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB (including the Company’s adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out and the recent and potential additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xix) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com 
(309) 664-4556

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
Interest and dividend income   $ 61,411     $ 59,041     $ 44,948     $ 228,999     $ 153,054  
Interest expense     14,327       10,762       2,765       37,927       7,180  
Net interest income     47,084       48,279       42,183       191,072       145,874  
Provision for credit losses     1,113       480       (653 )     7,573       (706 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     45,971       47,799       42,836       183,499       146,580  
Noninterest income     9,205       9,490       7,889       36,046       34,717  
Noninterest expense     30,387       30,671       33,110       130,964       105,107  
Income before income tax expense     24,789       26,618       17,615       88,581       76,190  
Income tax expense     6,343       6,903       4,475       22,739       19,734  
Net income   $ 18,446     $ 19,715     $ 13,140     $ 65,842     $ 56,456  
                     
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ 0.46     $ 2.07     $ 1.95  
                     
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 19,272     $ 20,279     $ 13,886     $ 78,182     $ 55,805  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)     0.60       0.63       0.48       2.46       1.93  
                     
Book value per share   $ 15.44     $ 14.36     $ 12.99          
Tangible book value per share (1)     12.90       11.80       11.94          
                     
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,695,828       31,774,140       28,752,626          
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     31,708,381       31,829,250       28,752,626       31,626,308       28,853,697  
                     
SUMMARY RATIOS                    
Net interest margin *     3.93 %     4.07 %     4.10 %     4.09 %     3.54 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)(2)     3.99       4.13       4.17       4.15       3.60  
                     
Efficiency ratio     52.70 %     51.85 %     65.85 %     56.49 %     57.72 %
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)(2)     52.09       51.25       64.94       55.81       56.93  
                     
Loan to deposit ratio     77.35 %     79.63 %     73.05 %        
                     
Return on average assets *     1.46 %     1.58 %     1.23 %     1.34 %     1.32 %
Return on average stockholders' equity *     15.68       17.02       14.17       14.60       14.73  
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)     18.96       20.70       15.45       17.63       16.02  
                     
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)     1.53 %     1.62 %     1.30 %     1.59 %     1.31 %
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     16.38       17.51       14.98       17.34       14.56  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)     19.81       21.29       16.33       20.94       15.83  
                     
CAPITAL                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     15.33 %     15.09 %     16.27 %        
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.42       13.18       14.23          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     12.12       11.88       13.07          
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.49       10.34       10.48          
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.65       9.14       8.72          
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.19       7.64       8.06          
                     
ASSET QUALITY                    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.06 %   (0.01)%   (0.14)%     0.01 %   (0.08)%
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses     1.18       1.16       0.97          
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses     0.23       0.20       0.08          
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.17       0.16       0.12          
                                 

* Annualized measure.

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
  

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  
Loans, including fees:                  
Taxable $ 52,060     $ 49,640     $ 35,839     $ 191,008     $ 120,343  
Federally tax exempt   1,125       1,072       952       4,189       3,135  
Securities:                  
Taxable   6,377       6,451       6,421       25,962       23,368  
Federally tax exempt   888       978       1,184       4,225       4,569  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank   786       714       504       3,020       1,541  
Other interest and dividend income   175       186       48       595       98  
Total interest and dividend income   61,411       59,041       44,948       228,999       153,054  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   11,227       7,211       849       25,135       2,511  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   148       35       10       255       36  
Borrowings   1,534       2,108       880       7,128       967  
Subordinated notes   470       470       470       1,879       1,879  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   948       938       556       3,530       1,787  
Total interest expense   14,327       10,762       2,765       37,927       7,180  
Net interest income   47,084       48,279       42,183       191,072       145,874  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   1,113       480       (653 )     7,573       (706 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   45,971       47,799       42,836       183,499       146,580  
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Card income   2,717       2,763       2,642       11,043       10,329  
Wealth management fees   2,885       2,381       2,485       9,883       9,155  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,016       2,040       1,701       7,846       7,072  
Mortgage servicing   1,156       1,169       593       4,678       2,609  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment   (1,155 )     23       (293 )     (1,615 )     2,153  
Gains on sale of mortgage loans   401       476       194       1,526       1,461  
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities         (813 )           (1,820 )      
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities   221       (46 )     33       160       (414 )
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets   58       550       (122 )     501       (314 )
Gains (losses) on other assets   5       52       17       166       136  
Income on bank owned life insurance   158       153       42       573       164  
Other noninterest income   743       742       597       3,105       2,366  
Total noninterest income   9,205       9,490       7,889       36,046       34,717  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries   15,738       15,644       13,278       67,453       51,767  
Employee benefits   2,379       2,616       2,126       10,037       8,325  
Occupancy of bank premises   2,458       2,573       1,893       9,918       7,673  
Furniture and equipment   655       667       633       2,790       2,476  
Data processing   2,565       2,581       2,167       12,352       7,441  
Marketing and customer relations   1,169       1,679       867       5,043       3,803  
Amortization of intangible assets   720       720       140       2,670       873  
FDIC insurance   575       512       276       2,280       1,164  
Loan collection and servicing   431       345       278       1,402       1,049  
Foreclosed assets   17       76       33       251       293  
Other noninterest expense   3,680       3,258       11,419       16,768       20,243  
Total noninterest expense   30,387       30,671       33,110       130,964       105,107  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   24,789       26,618       17,615       88,581       76,190  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   6,343       6,903       4,475       22,739       19,734  
NET INCOME $ 18,446     $ 19,715     $ 13,140     $ 65,842     $ 56,456  
                   
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ 0.46     $ 2.08     $ 1.95  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ 0.46     $ 2.07     $ 1.95  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING   31,708,381       31,829,250       28,752,626       31,626,308       28,853,697  
                                       

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 26,256     $ 24,757     $ 18,970  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   114,996       87,156       95,189  
Cash and cash equivalents   141,252       111,913       114,159  
           
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks   509       500        
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value   759,461       753,163       843,524  
Debt securities held-to-maturity   521,439       527,144       541,600  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   3,360       3,106       3,029  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value   2,505       2,300       1,977  
Restricted stock, at cost   7,160       11,165       7,965  
Loans held for sale   2,318       3,563       615  
           
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,404,417       3,342,786       2,620,253  
Allowance for credit losses   (40,048 )     (38,863 )     (25,333 )
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   3,364,369       3,303,923       2,594,920  
           
Bank owned life insurance   23,905       23,747       7,557  
Bank premises and equipment, net   65,150       64,713       50,469  
Bank premises held for sale         35       235  
Foreclosed assets   852       1,519       3,030  
Goodwill   59,820       59,820       29,322  
Intangible assets, net   20,682       21,402       1,070  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value   19,001       20,156       10,147  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries   1,614       1,614       1,165  
Accrued interest receivable   24,534       23,447       19,506  
Other assets   55,239       58,538       56,444  
Total assets $ 5,073,170     $ 4,991,768     $ 4,286,734  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,072,407     $ 1,086,877     $ 994,954  
Interest-bearing   3,329,030       3,111,191       2,592,070  
Total deposits   4,401,437       4,198,068       3,587,024  
           
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   42,442       28,900       43,081  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   12,623       177,650       160,000  
Subordinated notes   39,474       39,454       39,395  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,789       52,774       37,780  
Other liabilities   34,909       38,671       45,822  
Total liabilities   4,583,674       4,535,517       3,913,102  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   327       327       293  
Surplus   295,877       295,483       222,783  
Retained earnings   269,051       256,050       232,004  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (57,163 )     (78,432 )     (71,759 )
Treasury stock at cost   (18,596 )     (17,177 )     (9,689 )
Total stockholders’ equity   489,496       456,251       373,632  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,073,170     $ 4,991,768     $ 4,286,734  
SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING   31,695,828       31,774,140       28,752,626  
                       

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
           
LOANS          
Commercial and industrial $ 427,800   $ 386,933   $ 266,757
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   295,842     297,242     218,503
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   880,681     901,929     713,202
Construction and land development   363,983     371,158     360,824
Multi-family   417,923     388,742     287,865
One-to-four family residential   491,508     488,655     338,253
Agricultural and farmland   287,294     275,239     237,746
Municipal, consumer, and other   239,386     232,888     197,103
Total loans $ 3,404,417   $ 3,342,786   $ 2,620,253


(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,072,407   $ 1,086,877   $ 994,954
Interest-bearing deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand   1,145,092     1,134,721     1,139,150
Money market   803,381     673,780     555,425
Savings   608,424     623,083     634,527
Time   627,253     564,634     262,968
Brokered   144,880     114,973    
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,329,030     3,111,191     2,592,070
Total deposits $ 4,401,437   $ 4,198,068   $ 3,587,024
                 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands) Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *   Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost *
                                   
ASSETS                                  
Loans $ 3,374,451     $ 53,185   6.25 %   $ 3,296,703     $ 50,712   6.10 %   $ 2,600,746     $ 36,791   5.61 %
Securities   1,282,773       7,265   2.25       1,324,686       7,429   2.22       1,396,401       7,605   2.16  
Deposits with banks   84,021       786   3.71       77,595       714   3.65       76,507       504   2.61  
Other   7,505       175   9.23       9,347       186   7.90       5,607       48   3.37  
Total interest-earning assets   4,748,750     $ 61,411   5.13 %     4,708,331     $ 59,041   4.97 %     4,079,261     $ 44,948   4.37 %
Allowance for credit losses   (38,844 )             (38,317 )             (25,404 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   292,543               294,818               188,942          
Total assets $ 5,002,449             $ 4,964,832             $ 4,242,799          
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,140,438     $ 1,228   0.43 %   $ 1,160,654     $ 761   0.26 %   $ 1,125,877     $ 177   0.06 %
Money market   684,197       2,885   1.67       682,772       2,026   1.18       572,718       379   0.26  
Savings   610,767       417   0.27       639,384       249   0.15       640,668       53   0.03  
Time   599,293       4,773   3.16       519,683       3,275   2.50       266,117       240   0.36  
Brokered   140,963       1,924   5.42       66,776       900   5.34                
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,175,658       11,227   1.40       3,069,269       7,211   0.93       2,605,380       849   0.13  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   34,282       148   1.71       33,807       35   0.41       51,703       10   0.08  
Borrowings   114,220       1,534   5.33       157,908       2,108   5.30       92,120       880   3.79  
Subordinated notes   39,464       470   4.72       39,444       470   4.72       39,384       470   4.73  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   52,782       948   7.13       52,767       938   7.05       37,770       556   5.84  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,416,406     $ 14,327   1.66 %     3,353,195     $ 10,762   1.27 %     2,826,357     $ 2,765   0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,081,795               1,105,472               1,023,355          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   37,440               46,564               25,220          
Total liabilities   4,535,641               4,505,231               3,874,932          
Stockholders' Equity   466,808               459,601               367,867          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,002,449             $ 4,964,832             $ 4,242,799          
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin(1)     $ 47,084   3.93 %       $ 48,279   4.07 %       $ 42,183   4.10 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)       666   0.06           675   0.06           698   0.07  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3) 		    $ 47,750   3.99 %       $ 48,954   4.13 %       $ 42,881   4.17 %
Net interest rate spread(4)         3.47 %           3.70 %           3.98 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 1,332,344             $ 1,355,136             $ 1,252,904          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   1.39               1.40               1.44          
Cost of total deposits         1.05 %           0.69 %           0.09 %
Cost of funds         1.26             0.96             0.28  

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands) Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Average Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost
                       
ASSETS                      
Loans $ 3,231,736     $ 195,197   6.04 %   $ 2,514,549     $ 123,478   4.91 %
Securities   1,350,528       30,187   2.24       1,403,016       27,937   1.99  
Deposits with banks   84,544       3,020   3.57       197,030       1,541   0.78  
Other   8,217       595   7.24       3,529       98   2.77  
Total interest-earning assets   4,675,025     $ 228,999   4.90 %     4,118,124     $ 153,054   3.72 %
Allowance for credit losses   (37,504 )             (24,703 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   290,383               176,452          
Total assets $ 4,927,904             $ 4,269,873          
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Liabilities                      
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,188,680     $ 3,130   0.26 %   $ 1,141,402     $ 607   0.05 %
Money market   669,118       7,352   1.10       582,514       813   0.14  
Savings   661,424       1,033   0.16       650,385       208   0.03  
Time   481,466       10,784   2.24       283,232       883   0.31  
Brokered   52,724       2,836   5.38                
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,053,412       25,135   0.82       2,657,533       2,511   0.09  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   35,450       255   0.72       51,554       36   0.07  
Borrowings   139,817       7,128   5.10       26,468       967   3.65  
Subordinated notes   39,434       1,879   4.76       39,355       1,879   4.77  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   51,489       3,530   6.86       37,746       1,787   4.73  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,319,602     $ 37,927   1.14 %     2,812,656     $ 7,180   0.26 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,113,300               1,051,187          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   44,074               22,724          
Total liabilities   4,476,976               3,886,567          
Stockholders' Equity   450,928               383,306          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,927,904               4,269,873          
                       
Net interest income/Net interest margin(1)     $ 191,072   4.09 %       $ 145,874   3.54 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)       2,758   0.06           2,499   0.06  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)(2) (3) 		    $ 193,830   4.15 %       $ 148,373   3.60 %
Net interest rate spread(4)         3.76 %           3.46 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 1,355,423             $ 1,305,468          
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   1.41               1.46          
Cost of total deposits         0.60 %           0.07 %
Cost of funds         0.86             0.19  

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
 

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual $ 7,820     $ 6,678     $ 2,155  
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing(1)   37             1  
Total nonperforming loans   7,857       6,678       2,156  
Foreclosed assets   852       1,519       3,030  
Total nonperforming assets $ 8,709     $ 8,197     $ 5,186  
           
Nonperforming loans that are wholly or partially guaranteed by the U.S. Government $ 2,641     $ 1,968     $ 133  
           
Allowance for credit losses $ 40,048     $ 38,863     $ 25,333  
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   3,404,417       3,342,786       2,620,253  
           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS          
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses   1.18 %     1.16 %     0.97 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans   512.12       581.96       1,175.55  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   509.71       581.96       1,175.00  
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.23       0.20       0.08  
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses   0.23       0.20       0.08  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17       0.16       0.12  
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets   0.26       0.25       0.20  

(1) Prior to 2023, excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days and accruing. Such loans totaled $145 thousand as of December 31, 2022.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
                   
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                  
Beginning balance $ 38,863     $ 37,814     $ 25,060     $ 25,333     $ 23,936  
Adoption of ASC 326                     6,983        
PCD allowance established in acquisition                     1,247        
Provision for credit losses   1,661       983       (653 )     6,665       (706 )
Charge-offs   (626 )     (412 )     (169 )     (1,359 )     (684 )
Recoveries   150       478       1,095       1,179       2,787  
Ending balance $ 40,048     $ 38,863     $ 25,333     $ 40,048     $ 25,333  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 476     $ (66 )   $ (926 )   $ 180     $ (2,103 )
Average loans   3,374,451       3,296,703       2,600,746       3,231,736       2,514,549  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans *   0.06 %   (0.01)%   (0.14)%     0.01 %   (0.08)%

* Annualized measure.

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023     2022  
                   
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                  
Loans (1) $ 1,661     $ 983     $ (653 )   $ 6,665   $ (706 )
Unfunded lending-related commitments (1)   (548 )     297             908      
Debt securities         (800 )                
Total provision for credit losses $ 1,113     $ 480     $ (653 )   $ 7,573   $ (706 )

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.
   

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
                     
Net income   $ 18,446     $ 19,715     $ 13,140     $ 65,842     $ 56,456  
Adjustments:                    
Acquisition expenses (1)                 (630 )     (13,691 )     (1,092 )
Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch premises                       75       141  
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities           (813 )           (1,820 )      
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     (1,155 )     23       (293 )     (1,615 )     2,153  
Total adjustments     (1,155 )     (790 )     (923 )     (17,051 )     1,202  
Tax effect of adjustments     329       226       177       4,711       (551 )
Total adjustments after tax effect     (826 )     (564 )     (746 )     (12,340 )     651  
Adjusted net income   $ 19,272     $ 20,279     $ 13,886     $ 78,182     $ 55,805  
                     
Average assets   $ 5,002,449     $ 4,964,832     $ 4,242,799     $ 4,927,904     $ 4,269,873  
                     
Return on average assets *     1.46 %     1.58 %     1.23 %     1.34 %     1.32 %
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.53       1.62       1.30       1.59       1.31  

* Annualized measure.

(1) Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
                     
Numerator:                    
Net income   $ 18,446     $ 19,715     $ 13,140     $ 65,842     $ 56,456  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (10 )     (10 )     (15 )     (36 )     (66 )
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 18,436     $ 19,705     $ 13,125     $ 65,806     $ 56,390  
                     
Adjusted net income   $ 19,272     $ 20,279     $ 13,886     $ 78,182     $ 55,805  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (9 )     (10 )     (16 )     (42 )     (65 )
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 19,263     $ 20,269     $ 13,870     $ 78,140     $ 55,740  
                     
Denominator:                    
Weighted average common shares outstanding     31,708,381       31,829,250       28,752,626       31,626,308       28,853,697  
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units     139,332       137,187       91,905       111,839       65,619  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     31,847,713       31,966,437       28,844,531       31,738,147       28,919,316  
                     
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ 0.46     $ 2.08     $ 1.95  
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ 0.46     $ 2.07     $ 1.95  
                     
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.61     $ 0.64     $ 0.48     $ 2.47     $ 1.93  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.60     $ 0.63     $ 0.48     $ 2.46     $ 1.93  

(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.
   

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax-equivalent Basis)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
                     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)                    
Net interest income   $ 47,084     $ 48,279     $ 42,183     $ 191,072     $ 145,874  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     666       675       698       2,758       2,499  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   $ 47,750     $ 48,954     $ 42,881     $ 193,830     $ 148,373  
                     
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)                    
Net interest margin *     3.93 %     4.07 %     4.10 %     4.09 %     3.54 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.06       0.06       0.07       0.06       0.06  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) * (1)     3.99 %     4.13 %     4.17 %     4.15 %     3.60 %
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 4,748,750     $ 4,708,331     $ 4,079,261     $ 4,675,025     $ 4,118,124  

* Annualized measure.

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax-equivalent Basis)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
                     
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)                    
Total noninterest expense   $ 30,387     $ 30,671     $ 33,110     $ 130,964     $ 105,107  
Less: amortization of intangible assets     720       720       140       2,670       873  
Noninterest expense excluding amortization of intangible assets   $ 29,667     $ 29,951     $ 32,970     $ 128,294     $ 104,234  
                     
Net interest income   $ 47,084     $ 48,279     $ 42,183     $ 191,072     $ 145,874  
Total noninterest income     9,205       9,490       7,889       36,046       34,717  
Operating revenue     56,289       57,769       50,072       227,118       180,591  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     666       675       698       2,758       2,499  
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)   $ 56,955     $ 58,444     $ 50,770     $ 229,876     $ 183,090  
                     
Efficiency ratio     52.70 %     51.85 %     65.85 %     56.49 %     57.72 %
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) (1)     52.09       51.25       64.94       55.81       56.93  

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.
  

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
             
Tangible Common Equity            
Total stockholders' equity   $ 489,496     $ 456,251     $ 373,632  
Less: Goodwill     59,820       59,820       29,322  
Less: Intangible assets, net     20,682       21,402       1,070  
Tangible common equity   $ 408,994     $ 375,029     $ 343,240  
             
Tangible Assets            
Total assets   $ 5,073,170     $ 4,991,768     $ 4,286,734  
Less: Goodwill     59,820       59,820       29,322  
Less: Intangible assets, net     20,682       21,402       1,070  
Tangible assets   $ 4,992,668     $ 4,910,546     $ 4,256,342  
             
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.65 %     9.14 %     8.72 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.19       7.64       8.06  
             
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,695,828       31,774,140       28,752,626  
             
Book value per share   $ 15.44     $ 14.36     $ 12.99  
Tangible book value per share     12.90       11.80       11.94  
                         

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		    2023       2022  
                     
Average Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 466,808     $ 459,601     $ 367,867     $ 450,928     $ 383,306  
Less: Goodwill     59,820       59,875       29,322       57,266       29,322  
Less: Intangible assets, net     21,060       21,793       1,134       20,272       1,480  
Average tangible common equity   $ 385,928     $ 377,933     $ 337,411     $ 373,390     $ 352,504  
                     
Net income   $ 18,446     $ 19,715     $ 13,140     $ 65,842     $ 56,456  
Adjusted net income     19,272       20,279       13,886       78,182       55,805  
                     
Return on average stockholders' equity *     15.68 %     17.02 %     14.17 %     14.60 %     14.73 %
Return on average tangible common equity *     18.96       20.70       15.45       17.63       16.02  
                     
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     16.38 %     17.51 %     14.98 %     17.34 %     14.56 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     19.81       21.29       16.33       20.94       15.83  

* Annualized measure.


