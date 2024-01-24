Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Sector to Reach Growth $10.1 Billion by 2031

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

Cancer is caused by harmful changes in the genetic messages which control the growth of cells which prevent them from being able to do their jobs effectively.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hereditary cancer testing industry was estimated at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

The hereditary cancer testing market refers to the market for genetic tests that identify inherited gene mutations associated with an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer. These tests are designed to detect specific gene mutations that are known to be linked to an elevated risk of developing cancer, such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, or pancreatic cancer.

Hereditary cancer testing plays a crucial role in identifying individuals who have an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer due to inherited genetic mutations. It helps in identifying individuals who may benefit from early detection, surveillance, or targeted preventive measures to reduce their cancer risk.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡-

Increase in the geriatric population, surge in incidence of cancer across the world, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global hereditary cancer testing market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and high cost of the tests impede the growth to some extent. However, lucrative growth potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to the closure of non-emergency departments in hospitals. Medical procedures with high priority were only being performed in the medical centers, which impacted the global hereditary cancer testing market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, as the global situation started getting normal, the market for hereditary cancer testing also started getting back to shape.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑-

By cancer type, the other cancers segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global hereditary cancer testing market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of breast cancer and rise in the geriatric population as they are more prone to chronic diseases. The colorectal cancer segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in the number of breast cancer patients and increase in the number of cancer testing products available in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏-

By test type, the predictive testing segment garnered more than two-thirds of the global hereditary cancer testing market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is due to upsurge in demand for predictive testing performed in the hospitals and rise in the preference for predictive testing.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global hereditary cancer testing market. This is due to rise in the geriatric populatio, and surge in number of diagnostic procedures in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer types and the rising number of product launch & product approvals across the region.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific SE

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

