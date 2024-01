Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Sector to Reach Growth $10.1 Billion by 2031

Hereditary Cancer Testing Market

Cancer is caused by harmful changes in the genetic messages which control the growth of cells which prevent them from being able to do their jobs effectively.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hereditary cancer testing industry was estimated at $3.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $10.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

The hereditary cancer testing market refers to the market for genetic tests that identify inherited gene mutations associated with an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer. These tests are designed to detect specific gene mutations that are known to be linked to an elevated risk of developing cancer, such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, or pancreatic cancer.

Hereditary cancer testing plays a crucial role in identifying individuals who have an increased risk of developing certain types of cancer due to inherited genetic mutations. It helps in identifying individuals who may benefit from early detection, surveillance, or targeted preventive measures to reduce their cancer risk.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11503

๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก-

Increase in the geriatric population, surge in incidence of cancer across the world, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare drive the growth of the global hereditary cancer testing market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and high cost of the tests impede the growth to some extent. However, lucrative growth potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐จ๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ?

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to the closure of non-emergency departments in hospitals. Medical procedures with high priority were only being performed in the medical centers, which impacted the global hereditary cancer testing market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, as the global situation started getting normal, the market for hereditary cancer testing also started getting back to shape.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐ข๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘-

By cancer type, the other cancers segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global hereditary cancer testing market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of breast cancer and rise in the geriatric population as they are more prone to chronic diseases. The colorectal cancer segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to surge in the number of breast cancer patients and increase in the number of cancer testing products available in the market.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ-

By test type, the predictive testing segment garnered more than two-thirds of the global hereditary cancer testing market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is due to upsurge in demand for predictive testing performed in the hospitals and rise in the preference for predictive testing.

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11503

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐›๐›๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global hereditary cancer testing market. This is due to rise in the geriatric populatio, and surge in number of diagnostic procedures in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer types and the rising number of product launch & product approvals across the region.

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific SE

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

1) Nasal Spray Market

2) Central Venous Catheter Market

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ฎ๐ฌ:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.