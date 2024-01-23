Manchin Announces $129K to Increase Energy Efficiency, Reduce Energy Costs for West Virginians

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that Stovo Corp, located in Grant County, and Climate Control Storage Plus LLC, located in Marion County, were awarded a total of $129,070 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program. The funding is made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act and will be used to purchase solar arrays that will help to reduce energy costs.

“The Inflation Reduction Act continues to deliver great investments for West Virginia, from reducing the cost of prescription drugs for our seniors to bringing new good-paying jobs to the Mountain State. These grants will modernize energy infrastructure in our rural communities to reduce energy costs for West Virginians and spur economic development in the region,” said Chairman Manchin.

Individual Awards and Project Details:

$52,246 — Stovo Corp: This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 49 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Stovo Corp, a real estate company in Grant County. This project will realize $3,727 per year in savings and will produce 56,174 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough to power five homes.

$76,824 — Climate Control Storage Plus LLC: This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an 80 kilowatt (kW) solar array for Climate Controlled Storage Plus LLC, a storage facility in Marion County. This project will realize $8,283 per year in savings and will produce 92,034 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough to power seven homes.

