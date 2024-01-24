Plastic Adhesives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plastic adhesives market size is predicted to reach $12.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%
The growth in the plastic adhesives market is due to increasing demand for plastic adhesives from the construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest plastic adhesives market share. Major players in the plastic adhesives market include H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel Corporation, 3M Company, Permabond LLC, Sika AG, Dowdupont Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Master Bond Inc.
Plastic Adhesives Market Segments
•By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate, Other Resin Types
•By Technology: Solvent-based, Water-based
•By End-user: Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical, Packaging, Other End-Users
•By Geography: The global plastic adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=4102&type=smp
Plastic adhesives refers to special type of adhesives used for binding plastic materials together such as polycarbonate, acrylic, styrene, and other plastics. It is used for fixing home appliances such as a computer, phones, audio appliances and for fixing car parts, electrical tubes, and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Read More On The Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-adhesives-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Plastic Adhesives Market Characteristics
3. Plastic Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies
4. Plastic Adhesives Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Plastic Adhesives Market Size And Growth
……
27. Plastic Adhesives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Plastic Adhesives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Chemicals Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report
Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report
Solvent-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solventbased-adhesives-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Motorhome Vehicle Market Report