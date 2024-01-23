Submit Release
MPD Searching for Blue Hyundai Involved in a Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a Blue Hyundai Tucson that was involved in a shooting.

 

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, at approximately 1:22 p.m., the victim was shot in the 3400 block of 13th Street, Southeast. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle described as a blue Hyundai Tucson with a DC tag of JB9372. The victim sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspect vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24009794

 

 

 

