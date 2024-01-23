Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,336 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeks to Identify a Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect who robbed and man and took his car in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

 

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and stole their vehicle keys. The suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

 

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24010431

You just read:

MPD Seeks to Identify a Robbery Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more