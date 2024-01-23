MPD Seeks to Identify a Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect who robbed and man and took his car in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and stole their vehicle keys. The suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24010431