MPD Detectives Searching for Additional Suspects in Weekend Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District are asking for the community’s help to identify three remaining suspects involved in an armed carjacking that occurred on Saturday, January 20, 2024, in 100 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast.

At approximately 5:18 p.m., the victim, who is a rideshare driver, picked up the suspects at South Capitol Street and Southern Avenue, SW. The suspects instructed the driver to take them to an alley in 100 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. When the victim refused, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled in the victim’s vehicle. With the assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies and MPD’s helicopter, the suspects were apprehended, and the victim’s vehicle and property recovered. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Previously, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Additionally, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Hyattsville, MD, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Greenbelt, MD, were arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

The remaining suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the below photos:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24009953