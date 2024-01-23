MPD Investigating Fatal Northeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting.

On Monday, January 22, 2024, at approximately 3:28 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District responded to the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, to assist Metro Transit Police officers with a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. A short time later, officers located a male with gunshot wound injuries inside of a vehicle nearby. The male died at the scene and the juvenile male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the two victims were occupying a stolen Kia sedan and travelling northbound on Minnesota Avenue. The suspect vehicle pulled up next to the Kia sedan and opened fire. The suspect vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in the Sixth District on January 23, 2024.

The male victim’s identity is being withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24010801