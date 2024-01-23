MPD Arrests 12-Year-Old for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce the arrest of a preteen involved in a robbery and assault in Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the first victim was standing next to his electric bicycle in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest, when five suspects approached him from behind and attacked him. The suspects then took the first victim’s electric bicycle and attempted to flee.

The first victim yelled for help, and the second victim, who was parking his vehicle nearby, left his vehicle running to come to the first victim’s aid. One of the suspects then jumped in the second victim’s vehicle, and the four other suspects surrounded the second victim and began to assault him. The suspects took the second victim’s car keys, and all five suspects fled with the second victim’s vehicle.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 12-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

CCN: 23156252