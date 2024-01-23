Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,331 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests 12-Year-Old for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce the arrest of a preteen involved in a robbery and assault in Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the first victim was standing next to his electric bicycle in the 1300 block of Irving Street, Northwest, when five suspects approached him from behind and attacked him. The suspects then took the first victim’s electric bicycle and attempted to flee.

The first victim yelled for help, and the second victim, who was parking his vehicle nearby, left his vehicle running to come to the first victim’s aid. One of the suspects then jumped in the second victim’s vehicle, and the four other suspects surrounded the second victim and began to assault him. The suspects took the second victim’s car keys, and all five suspects fled with the second victim’s vehicle.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 12-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23156252

You just read:

MPD Arrests 12-Year-Old for Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more