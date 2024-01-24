Healthy Snack Market is Booming Across the Globe: Nestle, PepsiCo, Mars, Incorporated
Healthy Snack Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Stay up to date with Healthy Snack Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Healthy Snack covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Healthy Snack explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), PepsiCo, Inc. ((United States), Mars, Incorporated ((United States), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States), Graze (United Kingdom), Natural Balance Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd. (United Kingdom), Snack a Jacks (United Kingdom), Provena Foods Oy (Finland), Kinder Snacks (Italy)..
The global Healthy Snack market size is expanding at robust growth of 6.8%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 90.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 142.2 Billion by 2029.
Definition:
The healthy snack market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of snacks that are perceived as healthier alternatives to traditional snack options. These snacks are typically made with nutritious ingredients, lower in calories, and often free from artificial additives or excessive sugars, making them appealing to health-conscious consumers.
On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [Substitute Meal, Nutritional Supplement], Product Types [Frozen and Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Dairy, Others] and some significant parts of the business.
Market Trends:
Plant-based and Vegan Snacks
Clean Label and Transparency
Market Drivers:
Increasing Health Consciousness
Changing Lifestyles and Busy Schedules
Market Opportunities:
Product Innovation
E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels
Market Restraints:
Market Restraints:
E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels
Market Challenges:
Product Innovation
E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels
Healthy Snack Market by Key Players: Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), PepsiCo, Inc. ((United States), Mars, Incorporated ((United States), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States), Graze (United Kingdom), Natural Balance Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd. (United Kingdom), Snack a Jacks (United Kingdom), Provena Foods Oy (Finland), Kinder Snacks (Italy).
Healthy Snack Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
