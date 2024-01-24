FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2024

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

District Court in Frederick and Washington counties launches regional veterans treatment court

Program to start mid-year

FREDERICK, Md. – The District Court in Frederick and Washington counties has launched a regional veterans treatment court, which will serve both counties. The regional veterans court will provide treatment, accountability, and mentoring to former military service members, while helping connect veterans who are involved with the justice system with the benefits they have earned.

The Frederick and Washington County Regional Veterans Treatment Court is the second multi-county problem-solving court in Maryland. It will provide a court-supervised, intensive treatment program that assists those who served in the military and have committed crimes and may suffer from conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, other mental health issues, or substance use disorders. Through the program, veterans can resolve outstanding criminal offenses, obtain the treatment and services they need, and stabilize their lives. The goal of the regional veterans treatment court is to reduce recidivism and help connect eligible participants to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, local resources, long-term supportive housing, and other benefits for participants whose service-related disabilities prevent their return to the workforce.

“I commend Judge Schaffer and his team for their efforts to bring the Frederick and Washington County Regional Veterans Treatment Court to fruition to increase access to justice for military veterans,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. “I also want to thank the many justice partners who worked together on this initiative, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring that local veterans receive appropriate treatment when they are involved with the criminal justice system.”

Maryland’s newest veterans treatment court is anticipated to be operational by early summer 2024. In Maryland, the establishment of new problem-solving courts is approved by the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Maryland. The court is then officially approved via an administrative order. The next steps include finalizing a request for proposals to generate interest from qualified non-profits to provide case management and other support services. Once those services are in place, veterans will be recruited to participate in the program as peer mentors, which has shown to be a critical component of the success rate of veterans treatment court programs. Any interested non-profits in Frederick or Washington county should contact megan.kelly@mdcourts.gov for more information.

“The Judiciary did extensive research to bring the veterans treatment court to Frederick and Washington counties, and we learned via an assessment during the process that both counties have a higher-than-average percentage of veterans living in the area,” said District Administrative Judge Eric W. Schaffer, District 11, Frederick and Washington counties. “As a veteran myself, this is a very important issue to me. We hope to start with 25 participants within first 12 months of operation, and we are looking forward to serving those who have served this country and this community.”

In addition to the Maryland Judiciary’s Office of Problem-Solving Courts, project partners include the State’s Attorney’s Offices in Frederick County and in Washington County, the District Office of the Public Defender, and the Department of Parole and Probation.

Dockets specifically for veterans are now offered in nine locations statewide, including the veterans treatment courts at the District Court in Anne Arundel County, the District Court in Baltimore City, the Dorchester County District Regional Veterans Court (which is located in Dorchester County and serves that county, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties), the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, and the Frederick and Washington County Regional Veterans Treatment Court.

