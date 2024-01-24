Aras Founder and Former CEO, Peter Schroer, Invests in Flexxbotics and on Board of Directors

Peter Schroer, founder and former CEO of Aras Corporation, has provided significant investment as part of an oversubscribed funding round led by eCoast Angels.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced a significant investment from Peter Schroer, founder and former CEO of Aras Corporation. This investment is part of an oversubscribed funding round led by eCoast Angels that included a group of accomplished manufacturing software industry investors and executives from Aras. The funding round signifies a major milestone for Flexxbotics, solidifying its position as an industry visionary and frontrunner in SaaS/hybrid solutions for robot-driven manufacturing.

Peter Schroer, renowned for his leadership and innovative contributions which disrupted manufacturing software during his tenure at Aras, joined the board of directors of Flexxbotics in 2022. His deep industry expertise and strategic insights provide valuable guidance as the company continues to redefine the way software solutions connect and orchestrate the fleets of robots used with automation equipment in global manufacturing environments.

In addition to Peter Schroer, 17 other former Aras investors and executives have chosen to invest in Flexxbotics, further emphasizing the transformative potential of Flexxbotics' robot-driven manufacturing software solutions.

Other notable former Aras investors and executives who are backing Flexxbotics include:

- Michael Marsh, Former President of the Electronics Division at Tecnomatix (now Siemens Digital Industries Software)

- Martin Allemann, Former CRO & SVP Global Operations at Aras and Former VP European Operations at Oracle Agile

- Frank von Arx, Former EMEA Board Member at Aras and Founder & Former CEO of C-Plan AG (now Autodesk)

- Dr. Bengt Karlsson, Co-Founder of ABAQUS (now Dassault Systèmes)

- Rob McAveney, Chief Technology Officer at Aras

- Mark Beaulieu, Former VP Professional Services & CIO at Aras

"We are honored to have Peter Schroer and this respected group of former Aras investors and executives join the Flexxbotics team," said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics.

"Their combined experience and deep understanding of industrial software will be invaluable as we push the limits of what's possible with robot-driven manufacturing software solutions. Together, we will revolutionize the role robots play in the smart factory."

The investment and involvement of this influential group of investors will provide Flexxbotics with the expertise and resources needed to accelerate research and development, expand product offerings, and broaden the reach of the company's innovative solutions.

"We see tremendous opportunity in Flexxbotics' software solutions and vision for the future of robotics in manufacturing especially with the reshoring trends occurring globally," said Peter Schroer, Founder and Former CEO of Aras. "Their unique FlexxCORE™ technology combined with their approach to robotic workcell digitalization have the potential to change the smart factory landscape."

This strategic investment positions Flexxbotics at the forefront of manufacturing software with the combined experience and expertise of these industry veterans propelling the company to new levels of success.

About Flexxbotics

Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.