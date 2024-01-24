Pigment Dispersion Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Pigment Dispersion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $57.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pigment Dispersion Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pigment dispersion market size is predicted to reach $57.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the pigment dispersion market is due to the rising demand for paints and coatings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pigment dispersion market share. Major players in the pigment dispersion market include Achitex Minerva S.p.A., Altana AG, American Elements Corp., Apollo Colors Inc., Aralon Color GmbH, Aum Farbenchem Pvt. Ltd.

Pigment Dispersion Market Segments

•By Pigment Type: Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments

•By Dispersion Type: Water-Based Dispersions, Solvent-Based Dispersions

•By Industry Vertical: Chemical and Petrochemical, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

•By Geography: The global pigment dispersion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The pigment dispersion are dry pigments dispersed in liquid material, which is stabilized using resins or surfactants/additives to minimize the formation of lumps. The process involves replacing air-solid interfaces within the dry powder with liquid-solid interfaces. They are generally used in additive quantities to impart color to a wide variety of products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pigment Dispersion Market Characteristics

3. Pigment Dispersion Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pigment Dispersion Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Pigment Dispersion Market Size And Growth

……

27. Pigment Dispersion Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Pigment Dispersion Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

