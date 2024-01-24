Ophthalmic Perimeter Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 601 Million by 2030

Ophthalmic Perimeter Market

The global ophthalmic perimeter market size is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The global ophthalmic perimeter market size was valued at $379 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $601 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

An ophthalmic perimeter is a medical apparatus employed for gauging the visual fields of human eyes. This device is instrumental in identifying a patient's blind spots by meticulously mapping and quantifying the visual field, especially in the far-reaching peripheral areas. The applications of ophthalmic perimeters encompass disability classification, evaluation of visual competence, diagnosis of eye diseases, and various eye screening tests. It plays a crucial role in detecting conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye, and other eye disorders.

In the market, three distinct types of ophthalmic perimeters are available: static, kinetic, and combination.

The growth of the market is fueled by an upswing in the incidence of ophthalmic disorders such as glaucoma, cataracts, and other eye-related conditions. Increased investments in research and development for product innovations, a rise in the number of hospitals and ophthalmic clinics, the emergence of nonprofit organizations, and the establishment of ambulatory care centers contribute significantly to market expansion. The aging population, being more susceptible to eye diseases, further bolsters market growth. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at controlling visual impairment and technological advancements in ophthalmic perimeter devices, such as simplified operating procedures, high-quality displays, and the development of advanced image processing and analysis software, drive market progression.

However, the lack of access to these devices in underdeveloped countries poses a challenge to market growth. Conversely, there is significant growth potential in emerging markets, presenting opportunities for market expansion.

Discovered in late December in Wuhan, China, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has significantly impacted the production and global trade of ophthalmic perimeter devices. The causative agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted among humans, leading to disruptions in manufacturing, import-export activities, and shortages due to lockdowns in affected regions. The pandemic has further exacerbated the situation with healthcare workers falling ill, contributing to a scarcity of these critical devices. Companies, especially those with limited liquidity, may face challenges due to temporary disruptions in inputs or production. Additionally, delayed shipments and production schedules pose financial difficulties, particularly for heavily indebted companies. Despite these challenges, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the ophthalmic perimeter market remains somewhat restricted.

The ophthalmic perimeter market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. In terms of products, the market is divided into static, kinetic, and combination devices. As of 2020, the static segment held a dominant position in the global market and is expected to maintain this trend in the forecast period. Factors such as the effective use of static ophthalmic perimeters for visual field testing in children with glaucoma, coupled with their easy availability, are driving the growth of this segment. Additionally, lifestyle improvements, a surge in age-related ophthalmic diseases like glaucoma and cataract, an increasing number of manufacturers, and a high adoption rate of advanced ophthalmic perimeter technologies contribute to the overall market growth.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceutical stores segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on product, the static segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the others segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the ophthalmic clinics segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Carl Zeiss AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Kowabo Company, Ltd.

Metall Zug AG (Haag-Streit AG)

Metrovision, Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Optopol Technology Sp. z.o.o., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

