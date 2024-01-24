Therapeutic Apheresis Market Predicted to Hit US$4.6 Billion in 2030, Riding on a Strong 7.2% CAGR | According to Persistence Market Research

Explore the rapid growth and evolving landscape of the Therapeutic Apheresis Market, driven by advancements in medical technology and the increasing adoption of precision medicine. Discover the latest trends and opportunities in this dynamic healthcare sector.

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for therapeutic apheresis is steadily increasing due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and a rising number of cases related to trauma and injuries. The global therapeutic apheresis market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% and thereby increase from a value of US$2.8 Bn in 2023, to US$4.6 Bn by the end of 2030 Apheresis is a medical procedure that entails the extraction of specific blood components, such as platelets, plasma, and white blood cells, from a donor's blood. Subsequently, the remaining blood is reintroduced into the donor, either during the procedure itself or afterward. Therapeutic apheresis harnesses this technology to selectively remove specific blood components from patients.



Therapeutic apheresis, which is alternatively spelled "apheresis" or "plasmapheresis," is a medical procedure in which certain blood components are extracted extracorporeally, separated, and returned to treat a variety of medical conditions. The aforementioned method of selectively purifying the blood is crucial in the management of autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and specific hematologic conditions. Therapeutic apheresis employs specialized apparatus to selectively eliminate detrimental components, thereby facilitating the patient's restoration of purified blood. This specific medical intervention has demonstrated significant efficacy in alleviating symptoms and enhancing the general state of health for individuals contending with a variety of health issues.

Numerous factors contribute to the expansion of the therapeutic apheresis market worldwide. The rising incidence of autoimmune disorders and hematologic diseases, in conjunction with technological advances in the medical field, stimulates the need for therapeutic apheresis procedures. The expansion of the market is further stimulated by the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the efficacy of apheresis in the management of various medical conditions. Furthermore, the expanding elderly demographic, which is vulnerable to various conditions treatable with therapeutic apheresis, also drives market expansion.

Additionally, the advancement of apheresis technologies is facilitated by strategic partnerships established among healthcare institutions, research organizations, and other major industry participants. Therapeutic apheresis market expansion is anticipated to persist due to a confluence of factors including medical advancements, rising disease prevalence, and collaborative endeavors within the healthcare ecosystem, as the healthcare environment continues to transform.

The primary purpose of therapeutic apheresis is to eliminate defective cells and address health conditions where particular blood components or pathogenic substances are contributing to medical issues. In essence, there are three primary types of therapeutic apheresis procedures: therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), red blood cell exchange (RBCX), and cellular depletion. Therapeutic plasma exchange entails the removal of a substantial volume of plasma from the patient, which is then replaced with appropriate fluids. TPE is frequently employed in the management of autoimmune diseases and immune-mediated disorders.

This process effectively targets and removes paraproteins, monoclonal antibodies, antigen-antibody complexes, and autoimmune antibodies, thereby directly addressing the underlying causes of various diseases.

Therapeutic Apheresis Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$2.8 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$4.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 178Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Procedure Types

Technology

Application

End User

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Asahi Kasei Medical Co.

Haemonetics Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Cerus Corporation

Terumo BCT Inc.

Fresenius Kabi USA

Terumo BCT

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Medica S.p.A.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Therakos Incorporation

Nature's Way Products

Abbott

Natural Immunogenics

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The perpetual influx of technological innovations and groundbreaking approaches serves as a major driving force for change within the therapeutic apheresis industry, fundamentally reshaping the landscape of medical treatment. With the continuous advancement of medical science, new technologies continuously emerge, aiming to enhance the precision, effectiveness, and scope of therapeutic apheresis procedures.

Innovative technologies, such as membrane-based separation systems and automated apheresis devices, have played a pivotal role in revolutionizing the field. These advancements have significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of blood component extraction. As a result, these technological developments have substantially elevated the safety profile of therapeutic apheresis procedures, minimizing the likelihood of adverse events and enhancing patient comfort.

Automated apheresis systems ensure consistent and regulated extraction of specific blood components, thereby elevating the precision of the treatment process. Furthermore, the integration of sophisticated software and monitoring systems provides healthcare professionals with real-time feedback, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and tailor treatments to the unique needs of individual patients.

By harnessing the synergistic potential of technology and therapeutic apheresis, not only are treatment outcomes improved, but the range of conditions that can be effectively managed expands to include neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and more.

Restraints:

Despite the significant advancements and benefits associated with therapeutic apheresis, the industry faces a significant obstacle in the form of financial constraints. Healthcare institutions and providers bear a substantial financial burden stemming from the considerable initial setup costs, ongoing maintenance expenses, and the need for specialized personnel. The substantial financial commitment necessary to procure advanced apheresis equipment and enforce strict safety protocols often hinders smaller healthcare facilities from incorporating therapeutic apheresis into their treatment protocols.

Opportunities:

Expanding the Reach of Precision Medicine through Therapeutic Apheresis

One key driver behind the global growth of the therapeutic apheresis market is the rising number of precision medicine applications for this medical intervention. As the healthcare industry continues its shift towards personalized and targeted treatments, therapeutic apheresis emerges as a versatile tool capable of effectively managing a wide spectrum of medical conditions. Apheresis procedures are characterized by their precision and selectivity, making them ideal for tailoring treatments to the specific characteristics of each patient. This opens up opportunities for the advancement of more nuanced and effective therapeutic strategies.

The integration of therapeutic apheresis into the precision medicine paradigm extends its applicability well beyond traditional domains such as hematologic disorders and autoimmune diseases, encompassing a diverse range of illnesses. Within the realm of precision medicine, therapeutic apheresis is increasingly recognized as a valuable tool, addressing rare genetic disorders and specific types of cancer, among other conditions. Its potential to selectively remove specific substances from the blood, including pathogenic antibodies, contaminants, and disease-related biomarkers, positions therapeutic apheresis as a potentially groundbreaking approach to managing a variety of diseases. This expanded scope aligns with the growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, fostering opportunities for collaboration among geneticists, apheresis specialists, and other healthcare disciplines.

Competitive Analysis:

In the global therapeutic apheresis market, prominent players like Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT, Inc., and Asahi Kasei Corporation are adopting diverse approaches to fortify and enhance their market presence. A key strategy embraced by these industry leaders is an unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous enhancement of their product portfolios. These companies allocate significant resources to research and development, aiming to introduce cutting-edge apheresis technologies. By employing more advanced and efficient equipment, they not only cater to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals but also position themselves as pioneers in delivering state-of-the-art therapeutic apheresis procedures.

Market leaders actively engage in strategic collaborations and partnerships to expand their market reach and influence. By forging alliances with healthcare institutions, research organizations, and other stakeholders in the industry, these enterprises stay abreast of technological advancements, gain valuable insights into emerging trends, and actively contribute to the development of innovative applications. Through these strategic partnerships, market leaders bolster their market position and contribute to the growth and recognition of therapeutic apheresis.

In pursuit of optimal market share, expanding geographical reach often becomes imperative. Prominent entities execute strategies aimed at broadening their market footprint by targeting regions with a high demand for healthcare services and a rising incidence of conditions suitable for therapeutic apheresis. This involves establishing alliances with local healthcare providers, setting up distribution networks, and tailoring marketing strategies to align with the specific regulations and needs of distinct geographic areas.

Segmentation:

What is the Dominant Product Type Category?

Leading the Pack: Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

Among the diagnostic apheresis segments, therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) emerges as the frontrunner, expected to claim the largest market share. Its widespread application in treating various autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and hematologic diseases positions it as the top choice. TPE's ability to efficiently remove harmful substances from plasma makes it a preferred option across a wide spectrum of medical conditions, solidifying its dominance in the market.

Which Product Segment is Poised for Rapid Growth?

Cellular Depletions: The Fast-Growing Segment

The therapeutic apheresis market foresees rapid expansion in cellular depletions. The surge in cellular therapies, including regenerative medicine and cancer immunotherapy, demands precise elimination of specific cell types. Cellular depletions, offering targeted removal of cells implicated in various diseases, are poised for swift growth, aligning with the rise of personalized and cell-based therapies in the medical landscape. The increasing recognition of cellular apheresis in emerging medical domains positions it as a frontrunner for rapid market expansion.

Leading the Way in Technology-wise Segments?

Centrifugation Takes the Lead

In the realm of therapeutic apheresis, centrifugation is expected to claim the largest market share. Despite its long-standing history and proven effectiveness in separating blood components, centrifugation technology remains a fundamental element in apheresis procedures. Its adaptability and successful track record in applications like therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and red blood cell exchange (RBCX) secure its prominent status in blood component separation.

While centrifugation maintains its stronghold, membrane filtration is anticipated to witness rapid growth. Technological advancements in membrane-based separation systems propel their adoption in therapeutic apheresis. With precision, compatibility with automated apheresis devices, and shorter procedural times, membrane filtration emerges as a technology with significant growth potential.

Key Application Segment: Where's the Focus?

Oncology Leads in Market Value Share

Within medical specialties, the oncology-focused segment is expected to claim the largest market share. The increasing utilization of therapeutic apheresis in oncology, particularly in the treatment of hematological cancers and specific solid tumors, elevates the significance of this field. Therapeutic apheresis plays a pivotal role in exploring novel treatment approaches in oncology, contributing significantly to its market presence. The neurology segment, on the other hand, is poised for rapid expansion.

Therapeutic apheresis gains recognition as a valuable intervention in neurological disorder treatment, especially in autoimmune conditions affecting the nervous system. The expanding understanding of apheresis in neurology, coupled with advancements in selectively targeting substances crucial to the nervous system, sets the stage for rapid growth. Ongoing research in neuroscience unveils promising opportunities for therapeutic apheresis, positioning the neurology segment for substantial growth within the market

Therapeutic Apheresis Market Research Segmentation

By Procedure Type:

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)

Red Blood Cell Exchange (RBCX)

Cellular Depletions





By Technology:

Centrifugation

Membrane filtration

By Application:

Hematology

Neurology

Nephrology

Rheumatology

Oncology

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Blood banks

Specialty clinics





By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

