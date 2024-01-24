Submit Release
First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 9:00 am (EST).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Direct link or on our website

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


