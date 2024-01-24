EmpowerHER: A new professional network for female leaders in health launches

OTTAWA, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EmpowerHER Leadership Network proudly unveils its innovative networking platform, marking a transformative milestone in championing and supporting women within Canadian health care.



Designed collaboratively by Jennifer Stewart, President and CEO of Syntax Strategic, and Emily Gruenwoldt, CEO of Children’s Healthcare Canada, EmpowerHER is a five-part hybrid learning series, designed to establish a vibrant, dynamic community of courageous female leaders in health committed to fostering professional growth, leading change and celebrating accomplishments.

"EmpowerHER is about building a lasting community where women feel empowered, supported and equipped to thrive in their careers," said Jennifer Stewart. “It is crucial to support women in health care by providing a forum where they can come together to connect, share experiences and create meaningful relationships.”

Esteemed mentors will include Senator Flordeliz (Gigi) Osler; Dr Charu Kaushic, Scientific Director, CIHR-Institute of Infection and Immunity; Dr. Leigh Chapman, Chief Nursing Officer of Canada; Melissa Farrell, President and CEO, Halton Healthcare Team; Catherine Clark, Catherine Clark Communications, The Honest Talk; Katie Lafferty, Chair, The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute Board of Directors; Deirdre Freiheit, Executive Coach, Pourquoi Pas Coaching International; Mante Molepo, Mante Molepo Consulting; and Megan Shaw, Director of Brand Marketing and Media Relations, Syntax Strategic.

Emily Gruenwoldt, CEO of Children’s Healthcare Canada, emphasized, "The EmpowerHER Leadership Series convenes female leaders in health committed to advancing their professional roles, while contributing to meaningful and sustainable change in health systems serving Canadians. This is a community designed to connect and empower diverse women with a shared vision.”

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

April 4 (virtual): EmpowerHER Cohort Meet and Greet

April 25 (virtual): Navigating your Leadership Journey for Maximum Impact with mentors Senator Flordeliz (Gigi) Osler; Dr. Leigh Chapman, Chief Nursing Officer of Canada; and Melissa Farrell, President and CEO, Halton Healthcare Team

with mentors Senator Flordeliz (Gigi) Osler; Dr. Leigh Chapman, Chief Nursing Officer of Canada; and Melissa Farrell, President and CEO, Halton Healthcare Team May 16 (virtual): Optimizing your Personal and Professional Brand with guests Catherine Clark, Catherine Clark Communications, and Megan Shaw, Director of Brand Marketing and Media Relations, Syntax Strategic

with guests Catherine Clark, Catherine Clark Communications, and Megan Shaw, Director of Brand Marketing and Media Relations, Syntax Strategic May 30 (virtual): Brave Leadership with Deirdre Freiheit, Executive Coach, Pourquoi Pas Coaching International

with Deirdre Freiheit, Executive Coach, Pourquoi Pas Coaching International June 6 (virtual): Getting a Seat at the Table – Growing your Leadership Through Governance with guests Katie Lafferty, Chair, The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute Board of Directors, and Mante Molepo, Mante Molepo Consulting

with guests Katie Lafferty, Chair, The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute Board of Directors, and Mante Molepo, Mante Molepo Consulting June 25 (in person): Building Connections and Conversations, Networking Soiree and Fireside Chat at the Rideau Club

For more information about how to participate, visit the EmpowerHER website. Women in health care are encouraged to apply by February 16, 2024.

