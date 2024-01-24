Submit Release
trivago N.V.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Scheduled for February 6, 2024; Webcast Scheduled for February 7, 2024

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – January 24, 2024 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter for the period ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 after market close. On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.
trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.


Investor Contact:
ir@trivago.com

Media Contact
corentine.aronica@trivago.com


 


