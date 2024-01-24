Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market Updates : Projected to Reach $5.33 Billion by 2030 ; CAGR of 5.70% from 2021 to 2030

Medical Oxygen Gas Cylinders Market

The global medical oxygen gas cylinders market is estimated to reach $5.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical oxygen gas cylinders, utilized for diverse medical applications, contain oxygen under high pressure. These cylinders come in various sizes and formats to meet the diverse needs of end users. The substantial surge in the sales of medical oxygen gas cylinders is driven by the ongoing demand for essential gases in hospitals.

Moreover, the elderly population stands out as a significant contributor to the medical oxygen gas cylinders market, given their heightened vulnerability to chronic ailments like cancer, asthma, diabetes, and heart attacks. Additionally, the upsurge in infectious diseases such as COVID-19 has further propelled market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, the global death toll witnessed a substantial increase due to the coronavirus. By June 29, 2021, there were over 4 million reported deaths and more than 180 million cases of infection worldwide.

In response to pandemics like COVID-19, the widespread use of medical oxygen cylinders becomes crucial, especially for critical patients. On the flip side, emerging nations with unmet medical needs present lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, the entry of numerous local manufacturers has introduced challenges related to product quality, often involving the use of substandard materials. Inadequate quality checks during the manufacturing process and insufficient inspections throughout the lifespan of medical oxygen gas cylinders contribute to the use of substandard products, potentially leading to manufacturing defects and increased risk of infections. These factors act as impediments to the overall growth of the market.

In 2020, North America emerged as the dominant stakeholder in the global medical oxygen gas cylinders market, primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of COVID-19 cases and an upswing in the geriatric population within the region, closely followed by Europe. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlight the need for over seven billion respirators in the long term to effectively combat severe respiratory outbreaks like COVID-19. This demand can be met through medical devices such as oxygen cylinders, contributing significantly to the growth of the global medical oxygen gas cylinders market in North America.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to record the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This projection is fueled by the rapid escalation of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular conditions. The increasing demand for oxygen cylinders in the region is driven by factors such as a higher population density, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and a growing number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

