RE: Lane Closure US Route 4 Killington

Update: US Route 4 Killington is now closed in the area of Old Rte 4.

 

 

From: Norton, Kimberly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 4:49 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane Closure US Route 4 Killington

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Us Route 4 Killington has one lane closed in the area of Old Rte 4 due to a STRUCTURE FIRE. 

 

This incident is expected to last for OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

