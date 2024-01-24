RE: Lane Closure US Route 4 Killington

Update: US Route 4 Killington is now closed in the area of Old Rte 4.

Us Route 4 Killington has one lane closed in the area of Old Rte 4 due to a STRUCTURE FIRE.

This incident is expected to last for OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.