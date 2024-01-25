Breakthru with Shri Krishnaji in Hyderabad: Evolve and Break Through the 3 Main Limiting Beliefs

The world's greatest minds who've been guided by Sri Krishnaji Powerful meditation sessions Live and insightful interactions with Sri Krishnaji

Hyderabad’s Youth are gearing up for a never-before opportunity to be mentored by the world-renowned global transformational leader Sri Krishnaji.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The youth will be empowered to Evolve & ‘Breakthru’ their 3 Major Limitations:

- Stressful Mind States

- Limiting Thinking & Functioning

- Fear & Anxiety

Event Highlights:

In this 3-hour event, youth will be taught to ‘breakthru’ stressful mind-states and awaken to their creative potential with joy by -

-Getting rid of limiting thinking and functioning patterns to transform and emerge into conscious individuals who can relate to the world with freedom.

-Escaping the prison of fear and finding tools to take solid action.

Get Ready to Learn scientific techniques that help Neurological Shifts in your brain, the centre of awareness & Intelligence at Breakthru with Sri Krishnaji!

Event Overview:

● Engage in a live and insightful interaction with Sri Krishnaji

● Dive into powerful spaces of meditation

● Delight in a joyful musical performance

● Engage in challenging group interactions

About Ekam’s ‘The Young Oneness Leaders’ (YOL) Initiative’:

The Young Oneness Leaders initiative is more than just a program; it’s a movement towards creating a better, more conscious world, one young leader at a time.

YOL has made a profound impact on the youth across India and globally, empowering more than 500,000 youth globally to achieve mental clarity and emotional balance leading to success and changing the world- one leader at a time.

About Sri Krishnaji:

Sri Krishnaji is one of the most impactful transformational leaders and philanthropists of our time. He has led millions across the world on a profound journey into consciousness, helping them find healing, joy, relationships, and the purpose they are seeking.

He has also co-authored ‘The Four Sacred Secrets’, a national best-seller in the USA, that offers a life-altering adventure that has inspired millions towards emotional healing, personal wholeness and spiritual seeking.

Sri Krishnaji frequently tours the globe – the Americas, Asia and Europe – to address a worldwide audience, giving them a taste of enlightenment. He has also guided many global leaders such as Usher Raymond, Anthony Robbins, Ari Emmanuel, Lewis Howes, Mike Novogratz, Casey Sheahan & Elliot Bisnow.

Venue Details:

Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, Telangana

Date: 31st January 2024

Time: 2.30 to 5.30 pm

Registrations: https://ekamindia.org/sm/breakthru-hyd/