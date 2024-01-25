Quality label products continue to increase in Europe and Italy

Constant and significant growth in the PDO and PGI market continues to be recorded in Europe, with particular reference to Italy.

NEW YORK, US, January 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- European quality marks such as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) represent not only an acknowledgement of the quality and authenticity of products, but also a strong point for the protection of regional food and wine traditions.The increase in PDOs and PGIs testifies a strong link between producers and territory, affirming the desire to preserve and enhance local peculiarities. In a context in which consumers' awareness of the provenance and quality of food is constantly growing, PDOs and PGIs are fundamental tools for guaranteeing transparency and food safety.Italy, home to an extraordinary variety of excellent agri-food products, is at the forefront of this positive trend. Italian PDOs and PGIs, ranging from renowned cheeses, oils, wines and cured meats to unique regional specialties, are increasingly appreciated not only on the domestic market but also internationally. In European countries, there are a total of 3160 PDO PGI TSG certified foods and wines. Italy is the country with the largest number of PDO and PGI products, 855 to be precise, of which 148 PGI and 174 PDO products; of these 112 are fruit and vegetable products, each with a unique story linked to its territory of origin.High-quality raw materials, traditional techniques combined with careful controls using the latest technologies make European, and especially Italian, products among the highest in terms of organoleptic quality. Moreover, PDO and PGI products are subject to strict production specifications and high European standards that preserve their flavour and nutritional properties."PDOs and PGIs are not just about labelling but embody the commitment of producers to safeguarding biodiversity and enhancing regional typicality," says Luca Mari, Project Manager at CSO Italy. "These designations not only protect the consumer by guaranteeing the authenticity of the product, but also act as a driver for the sustainable economic development of local communities."This is the context for the communication and information project European Art of Taste: Fruit&Veg Masterpieces, the campaign that aims to convey the messages of quality, tradition, and food safety. The aim of the campaign is precisely to make consumers in different countries discover the peculiarities of European and Italian fruit and vegetable products. The project is financed by the European Union and CSO Italy, together with the partner companies RK Growers, Mazzoni Group, Apofruit, Origine Group and Oranfrizer.The European Commission, together with the national control bodies, continues to support and promote the adoption of new PDOs and PGIs, thus helping to consolidate Europe's reputation in the world as the guardians of food and wine traditions.Notizie su CSOCSO Italy, fondato nel 1998, è una realtà unica in Italia che associa molte delle aziende italiane leader nella produzione e nella commercializzazione dell’ortofrutta nazionale. Completano la gamma degli associati importanti aziende specializzate in diversi ambiti della filiera ortofrutticola, dal packaging, alla logistica, alla lavorazione, ai macchinari, alla distribuzione. La mission di CSO Italy è fornire servizi utili agli associati per migliorare e rendere sempre più efficiente e competitiva l’ortofrutta italiana. Un tavolo tecnico al servizio dell’intera filiera ortofrutticola italiana per aumentarne la competitività attraverso la sinergia tra operatori. Al CSO ITALY, aderiscono 73 soci, così ripartiti: 51 soci produttori, 14 soci di filiera, 3 soci sovventori e 5 enti sostenitori.Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.