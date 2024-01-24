UM launches Master of Science programmes in Construction Project Management and Smart Ocean Technology

MACAU, January 24 - The University of Macau (UM) will offer the Master of Science (MSc) programmes in Construction Project Management and Smart Ocean Technology in the 2024/2025 academic year. Providing cutting-edge knowledge about construction project management and smart ocean technology respectively, the programmes aim to cultivate more high-end industry professionals for Macao, accelerate the development of emerging industries, and contribute to the optimisation and transformation of Macao’s economic structure.

According to Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean and chair professor of UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology, the university launches these two new master’s programmes in response to the intensifying global competition. The programmes aim to provide essential talent support for Macao’s diversification development. In today’s world, new technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain are driving the industrialisation, digitisation, and intelligent transformation of the construction industry. By cultivating high-end professionals with construction and management knowledge, modern and information management skills, and modular construction project management abilities, the MSc in Construction Project Management will contribute to the modern development of Macao and China as a whole. On the other hand, as a coastal city, Macao has significant development potential in the field of smart ocean technology. UM has focused on the development of ocean science in recent years. The university has established relevant research centres, departments, and degree programmes to promote talent cultivation and research innovation in the marine sector. The new MSc in Smart Ocean Technology will help nurture more professionals in this field and enhance Macao’s capabilities in ocean exploration and marine environmental forecasting.



The MSc in Construction Project Management is a two-year programme. It is designed to cultivate construction professionals as well as practitioners in related fields. Students will gain knowledge and skills necessary to address current and future challenges in the construction environment. Moreover, they will gain a thorough understanding of project management principles and learn to apply them across different stages of the construction project development cycle, which will enable them to achieve successful project outcomes in terms of time, cost, quality, safety and sustainability. The programme will also provide students with the state-of-the-art knowledge and technology in the construction industry, ensuring they are well prepared to meet the demands of the future workforce.

The MSc in Smart Ocean Technology is also a two-year programme. It is designed to train students to master the principles and techniques of information and data acquisition in oceans, big data science, advanced data processing, underwater acoustics and imaging, underwater communication and ocean sensors. Students will also learn to apply these skills to research and development of marine equipment, marine observation and forecasting, and marine management. Graduates will possess the professional skills necessary for marine observation and monitoring, conducting ocean research, and working in the marine high-tech industries.

Applications for the MSc programmes in Construction Project Management and Smart Ocean Technology are now open. For online applications and admission guidelines, please visit the Graduate School website at https://grs.um.edu.mo/index.php/prospective-students/. For enquiries, please call 8822 4898 during office hours or email gradschool@um.edu.mo.

