Ensuring Product Quality: Cold Chain Logistics Market | Global Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2030

Cold Chain Logistics Market

Increase in refrigerated warehouses and the rise in growth of the processed food and pharmaceutical sectors drive the global cold chain logistics market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cold Chain Logistics Market size is expected to garner 782.27 billion with a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2030. As living standards across various nations have improved, people are more aware of the need for fresh and quality food products. This factor is creating demand for temperature sensitive products to be transported over long distances safely.

The role of cold chain logistics will become increasingly integral in the future in order to ensure the quality and safety of perishable products throughout the journey from production to consumption. Growing emphasis on environmentally friendly cold chain solutions, including energy efficient refrigeration, eco-friendly packaging, and sustainable transportation methods will address climate concerns and reduce the ecological footprint. At the same time, the surge in e-commerce is likely to further shape cold chain logistics, with a focus on meeting the demands of online consumers for fast and reliable delivery of fresh and frozen products.

For many years, cold chain logistics has been playing an essential role in transportation of perishable food and supplies from one place to another. The technology behind cold chain logistics allows for the safe and secure transport of temperature sensitive products such as pharmaceutical drugs, biological products, and commodities of food industry in a temperature controlled supply chain.

By business type, the transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030, due to presence of several companies that have operation in cold chain logistical movement from one place to another. However, the warehousing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cold chain logistics market, due to increased warehousing & storage activities carried out across the globe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the global cold chain logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, Burris Logistics, Cold Box, Conestoga Cold Storage, Congebec, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Tippmann Group, United States Cold Storage, and VersaCold Logistics Services.

Besides all the above points, cold chain logistics have a significant contribution to the economy and the workforce in so many ways. The cold chain industry generates employment opportunities across various sectors, including transportation, warehousing, packaging, and quality control. The demand for skilled workers in temperature controlled logistics contributes to job growth. Along with that, cold chain logistics boosts international trade, stimulates economic growth, and enhances a nation’s economic competitiveness on the global stage.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The cold chain logistics market is segmented on the basis of the end-use industry, business type, and region. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen desserts; meat, fish, & seafood; drugs & pharmaceuticals; and others. Depending on the business type, it is divided into warehousing and transportation. By transportation, it is classified into railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In addition, the cold chain logistics market witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the transformation of buying behavior of consumers & emerged as an essential component for the transportation of vaccines and pharmaceutical products, thus experiencing unwavering demand worldwide. Companies operating in the market have adopted collaboration, cooperation, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand geographical presence

Factors such as increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses and growth in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the cold chain logistics market. In addition, growth in the processed food sector boosts the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization and high operational cost restrain the market growth. Furthermore, RFID technology for cold chain applications and the adoption of software for cold chain logistics provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By end-use industry, the drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on business type, the transportation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Region wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

