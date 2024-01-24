Borrell: ‘Ukraine prevailing against Russian aggression is the best security guarantee for Europe’

The European Union needs to equip Ukraine with the necessary tools to liberate its territory, including long-range missiles and other advanced weapons systems, and to bolster Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, EU High Representative Josep Borrell has said in an op-ed, published on 23 January.

“With Russia intensifying its campaign against civilian targets and infrastructure, anti-air missiles have become crucial to saving lives and preventing attacks, such as the recent bombing of a children’s clinic in Kharkiv,” said Borrell.

In his article, Borrell mentions that Putin was “wrong two years ago” – about the capabilities of the Russian army, the resistance of the Ukrainians, the European unity and the strength of the transatlantic link.

“We must prove him wrong again. Instead of eying appeasement, we should remember the lessons we have learnt since 2022, avoid repeating mistakes and double down in areas where we saw success,” added Borrell. “We cannot allow him to prevail. Our own security is at stake. Should Putin’s strategy prove successful, it would embolden Russia and other autocracies to pursue their imperialist agendas.”

He reminded that the EU and its Member States had provided unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine, delivering almost €30 billion in ammunition and weapons, and training nearly 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers on EU soil.

“Ukraine prevailing against Russian aggression is the best security guarantee for Europe,” Borrell concluded in his article. “With our assistance, Ukraine can consign Russia’s imperial ambitions to the pages of history. This must guide our actions and thinking.”

Find out more

Press release