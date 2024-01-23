Readout of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s Key Leader Engagements in Berlin

SLIDESHOW | images | Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s Key Leader Engagements in Berlin BERLIN (Jan. 23, 2024) -- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with German Chief of Navy Vice Adm Jan Kaack during an office call, Jan. 23. Del Toro's visit to Germany is part of an ongoing visit to the region to engage with service members and discuss expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts with military and government leaders. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released) SLIDESHOW | images | Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s Key Leader Engagements in Berlin BERLIN (Jan. 23, 2024) -- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with Military Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor Rear Adm Hans-Jorg Detlefsen during an office call, Jan. 23. Del Toro's visit to Germany is part of an ongoing visit to the region to engage with service members and discuss expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts with military and government leaders. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released) SLIDESHOW | images | Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s Key Leader Engagements in Berlin BERLIN (Jan. 23, 2024) -- Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with German Federal Ministry of Defence Political Director Dr. Jasper Weick during an office call, Jan. 23. Del Toro's visit to Germany is part of an ongoing visit to the region to engage with service members and discuss expanding and strengthening maritime security efforts with military and government leaders. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

Secretary Del Toro met with U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann and Deputy Chief of Mission Clark Price. He also met with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Group (MSG) Detachment Berlin. He thanked the Marines for answering the call to service and for protecting the men and women of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.

Later in the day, Secretary Del Toro met with German Chief of Navy Vice Adm Jan Kaack, Rear Adm Hans-Jorg Detlefsen, Military Policy Advisor to the German Chancellory, and German Federal Ministry of Defence Political Director Dr. Jasper Weick.

The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, NATO cooperation, and future engagements in the Indo-Pacific. They also discussed a collective commitment to a free flow of commerce by the sea.

Secretary Del Toro thanked the German leaders for the strong U.S.-German defense relationship and expressed a commitment to building on it.

Berlin is the second leg of Secretary Del Toro’s international trip. Before heading to Berlin, Secretary Del Toro met with U.S. military leaders in Stuttgart, Jan. 21-22.

Next, Secretary Del Toro heads to the United Kingdom for engagements and to deliver a speech at the Royal United Services Institute, the world’s oldest and the UK’s leading defense and security think tank.