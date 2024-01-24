Airfinity launches world’s first obesity data and analytics platform

The disease forecasting company is launching a first-of-its-kind intelligence platform for the breakthrough obesity market.

London, England, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Airfinity is launching the world’s first data and analytics platform dedicated to the breakthrough obesity treatments market.

The platform will provide insights on both the clinical and commercial landscapes, including pipeline, clinical trial activity, candidate progress tracker, benchmarking efficacy both in terms of weight loss and health benefits, approval predictions, supply and production, the private market and insurer coverage.

It will also examine scientific developments with tracking and analysis on disease prevalence and burden, cost effectiveness, downstream effects on comorbidity and other markets, real word evidence and adverse events.

Our models estimate the obesity drug market will generate sales of $80bn in the US alone by the end of the decade. It is a dynamic field with over 200 candidates in clinical development and an exponential increase in clinical trial activity.

Airfinity’s data solution and expert analysts will help clients navigate the evolving market through data simulations and predictive modelling.

Subscribers will get access to the platform and also receive real time alerts for key developments, a weekly newsletter summarising market updates and a biweekly in-depth report with high impact analyses.

Airfinity Chief Medical Officer, Dr Henrik Sillesen, says, “Obesity drugs are a modern day gold rush for drugmakers. The success of GLP-1 receptor agonists is unlike other drugs because the pent up demand is driven by consumers.

“Normally medication is prescribed by doctors who think the patient needs treatment, obesity is different because people want to lose weight with the health benefits seen as an added bonus.

“Currently the market is a two horse race with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, but this is ripe to grow with enough demand for many more products”.

