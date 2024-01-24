Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Rapidly Increasing Worldwide CAGR of 41.8% , Forecast To 2025

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Recycling of EV batteries involves processes such as collecting, dismantling, processing, and more.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Recycling Market is full of exciting possibilities and growth opportunities. Naturally, the biggest growth driver of the market is the tremendous surge in electric vehicles and electric batteries. Furthermore, technological advancements in battery manufacturing and recycling processes have widened the scope of the market immensely. Rise in environmental awareness has played a key role in boosting the growth of the market. In fact, this factor has positively impacted the market in two ways. Recycling has helped in reducing the pollution caused by heavy metals, while at the same time has led to reduction in renewed extraction of these heavy metals from mines.

The global electric vehicle battery recycling market was valued at $138.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $2,272.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 41.8% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 (𝐄𝐕) 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠

Electric vehicles aren’t a new phenomenon. In fact, Elon Musk has said that California’s mandate in 2003 to have at least 10% of its mobility from electric vehicles was one factor that inspired him to turn to this industry. Despite being introduced in the late 1990s, there are many reasons why this idea didn’t gain much traction. One primary reason was there was not enough research done regarding the working and efficiency of electric vehicle batteries. Later, as the demands for reduction in carbon emissions grew, research in this field intensified. Studies in this field have shown that out of all materials and metals, lithium-ion batteries work best for electric vehicles.

However, in the past few years, while addressing the issue of carbon emissions, the problem of disposal of lithium-ion batteries has arisen. Lithium-ion batteries contain several heavy metals such as cobalt, nickel, manganese, etc. During the disposal of these batteries, these heavy metals leach into the soil, thereby causing soil pollution and reducing the fertility of the soil. Many-a-times, these heavy metals get mixed with water, thus contaminating the water and polluting it.

Another interesting characteristic of the electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling market is its competitive spirit. The industry is full of companies which are launching their own services or engaging in strategic alliances to gain an upper hand in the market. For instance, in March 2023, Ascend Elements announced the opening of its largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling facility in North America. Located in Georgia, this facility will be able to recycle around 70,000 EV batteries per year. Recently, in October 2023, Stellantis N.V., a leading automobile company, and Orano announced that they were planning to launch a joint venture for recycling end-of-life EV batteries. The joint venture will kickstart its operations in Europe and North America and will cater to the demand of the market in this region comprehensively in the coming period.

The electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling industry is bound to grow in the coming period owing to its natural connection to the electric mobility revolution. The main problem is that the advancements in recycling processes require heavy investments for R&D activities. Furthermore, these recycling processes themselves are quite expensive which makes direct disposal of batteries a better alternative for battery manufacturing companies. A two-pronged approach is needed to counter this. Governments, in the initial stages, should subsidize this industry and make it mandatory for companies to recycle batteries. At the same time, the private sector should step in and invest in R&D activities to help the industry achieve its fullest potential in the coming period.

Since the late 1990s, the effects of unhinged industrialization of Europe and America became quite apparent. NGOs, governments, and even some private companies voiced their concerns regarding the degrading environment, particularly the atmosphere. As a result, several intergovernmental summits have taken place in the last decade, in which the majority of members of the United Nations took part. One of the important issues which was discussed in these summits was the need to substantially lower carbon emissions to reduce the pace of climate change and global warming. The Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 has been the most authoritative summit of all. The summit highlighted that to limit global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius above the current temperature, global carbon emissions would have to be reduced by 45% by 2030. In a bid to reduce these carbon emissions, electric vehicles have received a major boost from all quarters since then.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

RETRIEV TECHNOLOGIES,

FLORIDIENNE (SNAM S.A.S.),

BATTERY SOLUTIONS,

UMICORE,

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.,

RECUPYL,

ACCUREC RECYCLING GMBH,

SITRASA,

G & P BATTERIES, LI-CYCLE CORP.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Based on application, the electric buses segment generated the highest revenue in the global electric vehicle battery recycling market in 2017.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest electric vehicle battery recycling market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

