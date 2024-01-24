Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Updates: Expected to Reach $25.54 Billion by 2030

Pneumonia Therapeutics Market

The global pneumonia therapeutics market size is projected to reach $25,546.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

• CAGR: 8.5%

• Current Market Size: USD 12.29 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2030

• Base Year: 2021

The global pneumonia therapeutics market is being primarily propelled by a notable increase in pneumonia cases. Moreover, the industry is poised to benefit from a surge in product launches following FDA approvals, maximizing revenue potential. The ongoing rise in clinical trials dedicated to pneumonia treatment research is expected to foster industry expansion in the forecast period.

Additionally, the alarming uptick in the prevalence of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is anticipated to drive market growth. As highlighted by the Indian Journal of Medical Research in 2020, CAP stands out as a significant contributor to global mortality and morbidity, particularly in India, where it accounts for 23% of the global pneumonia burden, with case fatality rates ranging from 14% to 30% in 2020. This high prevalence underscores the importance of creating awareness among the general population about the need for early therapeutic interventions, ultimately contributing to increased revenue for pneumonia therapeutics in the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, the growing number of ongoing clinical trials focused on vaccine and drug molecule development is a positive factor influencing market expansion. Despite these favorable trends, the market faces challenges due to the enforcement of stringent regulations governing vaccines and drugs, which could hinder overall growth.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a substantial portion of the global pneumonia therapeutics market. This growth is primarily driven by an increase in healthcare spending and a rise in the patient population within the region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during this period, facilitated by a sizable patient population and rapid infrastructural development. Additionally, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is set to benefit from increased government investments in the research and development of medications, further propelling market growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Depending on therapeutics, the treatment drugs segment held largest share in the global pneumonia therapeutics market in 2020.

On the basis of distribution channel, the research experienced the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to continue to grow throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories garnered the largest pneumonia therapeutics market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, LAMEA is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pneumonia therapeutics market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report covers the pneumonia therapeutics market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the pneumonia therapeutics market is provided.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and pneumonia therapeutics market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Glaxosmithkline PLC

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Merck KGAA

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

