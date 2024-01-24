VinaCapital open-ended funds outperform benchmarks in 2023

VIETNAM, January 24 -

HCM CITY — VinaCapital Fund Management Joint Stock Company said its open-ended funds significantly outperformed their respective benchmarks on both one- and three-year bases last year.

They include the VinaCapital Equity Special Access Fund (VINACAPITAL-VESAF) and VinaCapital Equity Opportunity Fund (VINACAPITAL-VEOF), which gave returns of 30.9 and 19.5 per cent against the VN-Index’s 12.2 per cent, and the VinaCapital Insights Balanced Fund (VINACAPITAL-VIBF) and VinaCapital Enhanced Fixed Income Fund (VINACAPITAL-VFF), whose returns were 11.2 per cent and 8 per cent.

The newly launched VinaCapital Modern Economy Equity Fund (VINACAPITAL-VMEEF) also outperformed its benchmark in 2023. Since its inception on May 4 last year, it returned 13.2 per cent against the VN-Index’s return of 7.3 per cent during the period.

On a three-year annualised basis, VESAF and VEOF made 18.2 per cent and 13.8 per cent per annum, while the benchmark returned 0.8 per cent, to become the market’s best performing open-ended funds.

The total assets under management of VinaCapital’s five open-ended funds were worth nearly VNĐ3.5 trillion (US$143.28 million), and they had over 47,000 investors.

Brook Taylor, CEO of VinaCapital Fund Management Joint Stock Company, said: "We are very pleased that VinaCapital open-ended funds continue to deliver long-term returns that are well above their benchmarks.

“We believe that Việt Nam offers attractive investment opportunities in various sectors such as technology, financial services, consumer goods, and infrastructure, as the country benefits from rapid digitalisation, diversification of global value chains and green recovery trends.” — VNS