Russian products eye Việt Nam’s hotels at Moscow seminar

VIETNAM, January 24 -

MOSCOW – A seminar took place in Moscow on January 23, as part of a trade connectivity project, aiming to bring more Russian products into Việt Nam’s hotels.

Co-hosted by the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association (RVFA), the Russia-Vietnam Business Association (RVBA) and the Vietnam Hotel Association (VHA), the event focused on services and products catering to hotels and tourists in various areas such as construction, infrastructure, modern equipment, natural health and beauty care and food.

Attending the event were CEOs, major shareholders and marketing directors of about 40 companies representing various sectors in Russia and several other countries.

A representative of VHA highlighted Vietnam's achievements in economic development, noting its membership in numerous new-generation free trade deals and its confidence in burgeoning fields such as semiconductor technology and rapid digitalisation across sectors. Additionally, Vietnam's substantial export of familiar with Russian firms was also underscored.

VHA Chairwoman Đỗ Thị Hồng Xoan expressed readiness to welcome and assist Russian enterprises in exploring and establishing partnerships. She also promised incentives for stakeholders in projects, such as facilitating Russian products’ access to Vietnam's commercial system through the shortest route.

Representing the Vietnam Automation Association in Russia, Mai Hồng underscored the significance of direct contacts and product introductions. She illustrated this point with a case where a Russian business, initially intending to sign an agreement with a Vietnamese partner, successfully concluded deals with multiple Vietnamese provinces following a trade promotion trip to the country.

Building on the success of this trip, Director of the RVFA’s Enterprise Centre Regina Budarina announced plans for another fact-finding trip to six Vietnamese cities and provinces in March.

The event reached its end with the signing of sci-tech cooperation agreements between the Vietnam Automation Association in Russia and the RVBA, as well as between the RVFA and the RVBA. — VNS