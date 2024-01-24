Stephen E. Shay appointed as IBFD’s 11th Visiting Global Scholar (formerly Professor in Residence)

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD, The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Stephen E. Shay as its 11th Visiting Global Scholar for 2024. Prof. Shay, a renowned tax law expert, will contribute his extensive knowledge and experience to IBFD's research on international tax law with global relevance.



Prof. Shay, currently serving as the Paulus Endowment Senior Tax Fellow and Adjunct Professor at Boston College Law School in the United States, previously held the position of Professor in Residence at IBFD. The new designation of Visiting Global Scholar highlights the organization's commitment to engaging global scholars in its research endeavours.

Expressing his excitement about Prof. Shay's return, Prof. Dr Pasquale Pistone, IBFD’s Academic Chairman, stated, “I am thrilled to have Steve back with us as an extended member of the IBFD family. His unparalleled experience of international tax law will certainly enhance the level of global research that we can do at IBFD.”

Prof. Shay, who has served as the U.S. Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Tax Affairs and is a retired partner of Ropes & Gray, LLP, has an impressive background in tax law. He has taught at prestigious institutions such as the Harvard Law School, Yale Law School, and Oxford University, and has been recognized as a leading practitioner in the international tax field.

In his new role, Prof. Shay will collaborate with researchers from various countries, fostering knowledge exchange and contributing to the advancement of international taxation. Reflecting on his appointment, Prof. Shay said, “It is an extraordinary and exciting time to be working in the field of international taxation. I look forward to interacting with researchers from a wide variety of countries and expect each of us will benefit mutually from sharing knowledge and insights gained from varying experiences and perspectives.”

IBFD, a global leader in supporting best practices in taxation, is committed to promoting excellence in tax research and education. Prof. Shay’s appointment as Visiting Global Scholar further strengthens IBFD’s position as a hub for international tax expertise.

Learn more about IBFD Academic at https://www.ibfd.org/ibfd-academic.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is a leading independent, non-profit organization specializing in tax research and education. With its high-quality research, training, and information services, IBFD serves governments, international organizations, academia, and the business sector in over 150 countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8a565b7-6813-4eb2-86b2-06d774b4060c