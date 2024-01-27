Kenny Keller Releases New Book “Private Pilot 101 - A Helicopter Training Blueprint”
Expert instructor inspires novice helicopter pilots and enthusiasts with precise instructionsWARSAW, IND., UNITED STATES, January 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenny Keller, an experienced helicopter pilot and instructor, today announced the publication of his new book, Private Pilot 101 - A Helicopter Training Blueprint, which is now available on Amazon. The celebrated author designs and offers online courses, while also instructing in helicopters. As the creator of Helicopter Online Ground School (H.O.G.S.), Keller teaches people who have always dreamed of becoming pilots.
The book is a significant release in the field of aviation education. It answers basic questions about helicopter flight training and much more, offering expert guidance for potential pilots preparing to start their journeys and become private pilots. Keller has also launched a new 24/7 virtual assistant, which has been trained on his content from a library of more than 2000 videos, blogposts, and podcasts.
The virtual aviation assistant answers questions using Keller’s “knowledge database” with precise answers to queries. People are given the choice of typing in questions or clicking on a phone icon. The assistant will reply with audio answers in Keller’s style and tone of voice.
Keller has been inspiring people since 2001 to become helicopter pilots. “I’ve written this book for people interested in becoming private helicopter pilots,” said Keller. “There is nothing that matches the thrill of flying helicopters and I hope to inspire people who want to become pilots themselves. I decided to write ‘Private Pilot 101 - A Helicopter Training Blueprint’ for the beginner student pilot to introduce concepts of flying and what is involved from your first lesson to the day you receive your license.”
Keller continued, “I decided to write my new book as a response to questions that we have received at Helicopter Online Ground School over the past 12 years. It has been my pleasure to interact with students during 23 years of flying and teaching. We've assembled FAQs and responded with experienced answers. I provide tips, techniques, and experience of situations that I've seen go well, and maybe not so well, during helicopter flight training.”
“I understand what it takes to struggle through the process to become a pilot. I even failed my first attempt to become private pilot over 23 years ago. That failure is what inspired me to do what I do today.”
Keller’s new book will help beginners with ideas on where to start, how to find a flight school and what they should look for. I guide them through the process of ‘off the street’ to private pilot. The book provides guidance on how to make the most of their money and time to become a private pilot.”
Keller has additional published books available on Amazon, including: “Top Ten Checkride Tips – Ease the Overwhelm” and “Helicopter Checkride – Need Help?”. He also works in aviation training, focused on private, instrument, commercial, and certified flight instructor ratings.
For more information visit www.askhogs.com to ask questions about helicopter flight training and find “Private Pilot 101 - A Helicopter Training Blueprint” and Keller’s new book at www.privateblueprint.com
