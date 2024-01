BTW Media Launches Blue Tech Wave Fast Track Media Academy: A Pathway For Global Media Success

BTW.Media, a leading media and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Blue Tech Wave Fast-Track Media Academy.

TSUEN WAN, TSUEN WAN, HONG KONG, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Hong Kong, 24/1/2024] – BTW .Media, a leading media and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Blue Tech Wave Fast-Track Media Academy , a transformative opportunity for talented graduates seeking international exposure and unparalleled training from award-winning professionals in the global media industry.The Fellowship Programme:The Blue Tech Wave (BTW) Academy presents a three-month intensive training programme tailored to equip graduates with essential real-world newsroom and media production skills. Designed by industry experts, the programme also includes English language training not typically covered in university curricula.This Fellowship Programme is a gateway to the knowledge and skills demanded by top-tier media organizations such as CNN, the BBC, South China Morning Post, and other acclaimed platforms. As a testament to our commitment to talent, participants will receive a stipend for their dedication.Opportunities for Success:Successful BTW Academy Fellows who complete the full duration of the course will be offered full-time employment roles within BTW.Media. This presents a unique chance to travel the world, engage with top tech executives, and report on the most innovative and interesting companies shaping the future.Application Requirements:Prospective applicants should:Be graduates from a respected university, majoring in media, journalism, or related subjects.Have the capability to work remotely during the three-month Fellowship (a reliable internet connection is essential), from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays, Hong Kong time.Be open to working in BTW offices in Hangzhou, China, or in Hong Kong, upon successful completion of the programme.Interested individuals are invited to submit their CV and a 400-word letter in English explaining their interest and suitability for the Fellowship Programme to hr@btw.media.We Look Forward to Your Application:BTW.Media is eager to welcome enthusiastic and talented individuals to join the Blue Tech Wave Fast-Track Media Academy. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of media professionals, providing a unique platform for growth and success in the dynamic landscape of media and technology.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:BTW HRhr@btw.mediaLevel 1, Devonshire House, One Mayfair Place, London, UK