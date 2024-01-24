BTW Media Launches Blue Tech Wave Fast Track Media Academy: A Pathway For Global Media Success
BTW.Media, a leading media and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Blue Tech Wave Fast-Track Media Academy.TSUEN WAN, TSUEN WAN, HONG KONG, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Hong Kong, 24/1/2024] – BTW.Media, a leading media and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Blue Tech Wave Fast-Track Media Academy, a transformative opportunity for talented graduates seeking international exposure and unparalleled training from award-winning professionals in the global media industry.
The Fellowship Programme:
The Blue Tech Wave (BTW) Academy presents a three-month intensive training programme tailored to equip graduates with essential real-world newsroom and media production skills. Designed by industry experts, the programme also includes English language training not typically covered in university curricula.
This Fellowship Programme is a gateway to the knowledge and skills demanded by top-tier media organizations such as CNN, the BBC, South China Morning Post, and other acclaimed platforms. As a testament to our commitment to talent, participants will receive a stipend for their dedication.
Opportunities for Success:
Successful BTW Academy Fellows who complete the full duration of the course will be offered full-time employment roles within BTW.Media. This presents a unique chance to travel the world, engage with top tech executives, and report on the most innovative and interesting companies shaping the future.
Application Requirements:
Prospective applicants should:
Be graduates from a respected university, majoring in media, journalism, or related subjects.
Have the capability to work remotely during the three-month Fellowship (a reliable internet connection is essential), from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays, Hong Kong time.
Be open to working in BTW offices in Hangzhou, China, or in Hong Kong, upon successful completion of the programme.
Interested individuals are invited to submit their CV and a 400-word letter in English explaining their interest and suitability for the Fellowship Programme to hr@btw.media.
We Look Forward to Your Application:
BTW.Media is eager to welcome enthusiastic and talented individuals to join the Blue Tech Wave Fast-Track Media Academy. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of media professionals, providing a unique platform for growth and success in the dynamic landscape of media and technology.
