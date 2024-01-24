Helicopters Market Projected To Attain $39.87 Billion by 2031, Unveiling Industry Dynamics and Growth Drivers

Helicopters Market

Rise in demand for customized & luxurious helicopters in the transportation sector, increase in adoption of helicopters for military applications.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helicopters Market by Type (Civil and Commercial, Military), by Weight (Lightweight, Medium Weight, Heavy Weight), by Number of Engine (Twin Engine, Single Engine), by Application (Emergency Medical Service, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global helicopters industry generated $20.36 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $39.87 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

North America was the highest revenue contributor. The U.S. dominated the global helicopter market share in North America in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient helicopter components. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increase in adoption of advanced helicopters & rotorcrafts by law enforcement and military sectors, surge in demand for aerial imagining, increase in oil & gas exploration activities, and demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters drive the growth of the global helicopters market. However, surge in implementation of drones, high cost of operations, and limitation on the range of transportation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise for helicopters for tourism purposes, increase in penetration of helicopters for emergency services, and surge in demand for upgrade of helicopter fleets create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Airbus

Bell Textron Inc.

Helicopteres Guimbal

Kaman Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Leonardo SpA

MD Helicopters Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Robinson Helicopter Company

The Boeing Company

On the basis of weight, the helicopter market is bifurcated into lightweight, medium weight, and heavyweight. The lightweight segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for lightweight helicopters across several applications globally.

Based on application, the homeland security segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global helicopters market. This is due to features such as endurance, high lifting capacity, and maneuverability that enable helicopters to be deployed in the most rigorously hot and high operations. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to usage of helicopters in construction and maintenance activities such as transport of employees, cargo, and parts for offshore oil and gas platforms.

Depending on application, the helicopter market is fragmented into emergency medical services, oil & gas, defense, homeland security, and others. The homeland security segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, owing to a majority of the helicopters being consumed for various homeland security applications throughout the world.

North America to maintain its lead status by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in production activities of helicopters in the U.S. and upgrade activities of the existing fleets. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and others.

On the basis of number of the engines, the helicopter market is bifurcated into twin engines and single engine. The twin engines segment garnered the highest revenue in 2021, owing to rise in demand for twin engine helicopters (owing to their high reliability) globally.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the military segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of weight, the heavy weight segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of number of engines, the twin engine segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

According to application, the oil and gas segment is projected to lead the global helicopter market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

