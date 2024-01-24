High Power Transformers Market Share, Trend and Growth Outlook by 2030
High Power Transformers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "High Power Transformers Market Size, Share, And Segmentation By Phase, By Mounting, By Application, By Region And Global Forecasts 2023 – 2030".
The SNS Insider report indicates that the High Power Transformers Market was valued at USD 14.13 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 20.88 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope –
High Power Transformers Market has Smart grids allow remote access to and monitoring of the grid, allowing immediate response to fluctuations in power demand. They in order to reduce carbon emissions, efficient cooling and optimum energy supply are also ensured. Stringent government Regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, use of high voltage transmission technologies, and the growth of the global power transformers market will be complemented by the development of green transformers during the forecast period.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2883
Key Players Included in this reports are:
• Hitachi Energy Ltd
• Siemens Energy AG
• Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
• CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
• General Electric Company
• ABB Ltd.
• Alstom
• Crompton Greaves Limited
• Siemens AG
• Eaton
• General Electric
• Schneider Electric.
Market Growth Factors –
High Power Transformers Market Rising research into the transmission network and rapid use of nonelectrical equipment will be a driving force for the power transformer industry. During the assessment period traditional and renewable energy sources for generation of electricity in isolated locations. Smart grids can be easily accessible and controlled from anywhere in the world, allowing them to respond rapidly to changes in electricity demand. In addition, they ensure effective cooling and power generation that reduces carbon emissions.
KEY DRIVERS:
• Industrial growth and Urbanization
• Transportation electrification
OPPORTUNITY:
• Modernization of the Grid
• Renewable energy Generation
Segmentation Analysis –
The segment consists of sub segments, for example gas, oil, solid, air and different insulation types, according to the type of insulation. In 2022, the oil insulation type was the largest market segment, accounting for 58.9 % and is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7 % over the period 2023 to 2030. Due to its ability to retain stability in high temperatures, oil is frequently applied as an insulation material for a variety of industries. Its characteristics as an electric insulation.
Two types of phases are defined in the segment, namely one and three phases. Based on the estimations, in 2022 the three-stage segment will hold a dominant market share of 62.2% and is expected to register the fastest market growth of 7.2 % by 2030. In general, three phase transformers are applied to the precision. Machine tool, production equipment, mining equipment, petroleum and chemical industries, automation the telecommunications sector, which is also involved in power generation and distribution.
High Power Transformers Market Segmentation as follows:
By Phase
• Single Phase
• Three Phase
By Mounting
• Pad
• Pole
• PC/PCB
• Other Mountings
By Application
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential
Key Regions Included:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/high-power-transformers-market-2883
Key Regional Development –
In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the world's largest power transformers market. It is expected that it will continue to dominate. coming years. In the past, this region has seen an unprecedented increase in demand for giant transformers. few years, which is expected to increase further during the forecast period. Between 2023 and 2032, the North American high voltage power transformers market saw a growth rate of more than 6.3%. In North America, there has been a significant increase in demand for electrical products, especially in the US and Canada, driven by increased demand. Investment in the development of a large distance transmission network. The emergence of Public Private Partnerships has taken place over the past years. (PPPs) The key financing mechanism for electricity infrastructure has been established.
Key Takeaway’s–
Steel, aluminum and copper are the main raw materials used to produce electrical transformers. The sale of Due to an increase in the total cost of electricity, transformers will be reduced in middle- and low-income countries. these raw materials. As, power transformers are more expensive compared with traditional transmission systems. fluctuations in the supply of raw materials and interruptions in the supply channels and distribution, pandemics.
Recent Developments -
• In October of 2022, Hitachi Energy signed a contract with NTPC REL for the supply of power transformers to be installed at its upcoming 5,75 megawatts renewable energy park in Gujarat, India. This ambitious solar park covering 72,600 hectares in Kutch is part of India's largest Solar Park initiative, aligning itself with the country's commitment to a carbon neutral future and significantly increasing its green energy capacity.
• In March 2023, General Electric said it would invest more than EUR 450 million in its existing US manufacturing facilities. The investment will include the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment and the implementation of the necessary improvements to strengthen the company & its U.S. The workforce, complementing its plans to set up two separate energy and aeronautics companies that will be industry leaders. It will also Expand the company's power portfolio, which includes transformers, turbines and generators.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8.High Power Transformers Market Segmentation, By Phase
8.1 Single Phase
8.2 Three Phase
9. The High Power Transformers Market Segmentation, By Mounting
9.1 Pad
9.2 Pole
9.3 PC/PCB
9.4 Other Mountings
10.High Power Transformers Market Segmentation, By Application
10.1 Industrial
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Residential
……
12. Company Profile
12.1 Hitachi Energy Ltd.
12.1.1 Market Overview
12.1.2 Financials
12.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 The SNS View
12.2 Siemens Energy AG
12.2.1 Market Overview
12.2.2 Financials
12.2.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.2.4 SWOT Analysis
12.2.5 The SNS View
12.3 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Financials
12.3.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.3.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.5 The SNS View
12.4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Financials
12.4.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.4.4 SWOT Analysis
12.4.5 The SNS View
12.5 . General Electric Company
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Financials
12.5.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.5.4 SWOT Analysis
12.5.5 The SNS View
12.6 ABB Ltd.
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Financials
12.6.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.6.4 SWOT Analysis
12.6.5 The SNS View
12.7 Alstom
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Financials
12.7.3 Product/Services/Offerings
12.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.7.5 The SNS View
Continued….
𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2883
About Us:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+ +1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube