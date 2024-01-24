Quantiva Health Secures Patent for its Pioneering, AI-Driven Maternal, Fetal, and Infant Health Risk Triaging Solution

Quantiva Health Announces Patent, Appoints World-Renowned Physician Scientist, Former Hospital President/CEO to Executive Team

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantiva Health, a pioneer in improving healthcare outcomes, is thrilled to announce the issuance of its groundbreaking patent Maternal and Infant Health Insights and Cognitive intelligence (MIHIC), U.S. Patent No 11,854,706 B2. The MIHIC Score® system predicts the likelihood of forty-eight different risks in mothers, fetuses, and infants utilizing multimodal data sources and produces explainable and actionable outputs. This solution promotes the enhancement of healthcare outcomes on both individual and population levels and optimizes resource allocation for providers, public health organizations, payers, and pharmaceutical entities.

This significant milestone follows Quantiva Health's recent appointment of Dr. Errol Norwitz, MD, PhD, MBA, as Chief Innovation and Impact Officer. Dr. Norwitz, a globally recognized preterm birth researcher and Rhodes Scholar, brings a wealth of experience, having previously served as President/CEO of Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Chief Scientific Officer at Tufts Medical Center, and in key clinical OBGYN leadership roles within the Yale and Mass General Brigham healthcare systems for two decades. Having initially served a five-year tenure on Quantiva Health's Board of Advisors, Dr. Norwitz played a pivotal role in shaping the development of MIHIC.

“This cutting-edge AI-based technology incorporates historic, demographic, clinical, laboratory/imaging data and social determinants of health to provide a personalized risk profile for each patient. As a physician-scientist and former hospital administrator, I am excited about MIHIC’s ability to transform how we manage risk in the antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum periods with respect to care pathways, triaging for diagnostic testing, and resource allocation,” stated Dr. Errol Norwitz, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Innovation and Impact Officer.

Venkata N. Peri, Global CEO and Co-Founder conveyed, "We are elated to announce the appointment of Dr. Errol Norwitz to our executive team. Dr. Norwitz’s instrumental contributions in shaping MIHIC, leading to the recent patent approval, underscore his commitment to driving excellence for our stakeholders. Navigating AI in healthcare patent intricacies aligns seamlessly with our dedication to pushing boundaries and championing breakthroughs—traits deeply embedded in Quantiva Health's core DNA.”

Sheena Gill, JD, Founding Team Member, CEO & President, Americas stated, “This patent not only represents a technological milestone but also reinforces our belief in harnessing the power of AI responsibly to improve the well-being of mothers, infants, and communities at large."

The MIHIC Score® system has already achieved metrics north of 95% as highlighted in Quantiva Health’s paper published in Frontiers in 2023. Bolstered by the recent patent approval, Quantiva Health is making substantial progress toward its vision of building healthier communities. The mission, grounded in scientific rigor, aims to uncover and address health disparities, enhance disease prevention and management, improve health economic outcomes, and optimize efficacy in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗮 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵

CognitiveCare Inc., DBA Quantiva Health is a trailblazing force in improving healthcare outcomes, having achieved impactful strides in areas including maternal and infant health, children's health, men’s health, eye health, mental health, substance use disorder, infectious diseases, metabolic health, and pathology. With a foundation rooted in patented and proprietary risk quantification and resource allocation algorithms, we serve payers, providers, policymakers, public health organizations, pharma, and life sciences clients, driving impact for both individual and population health. Led by a commitment to addressing health disparities and optimizing efficacy, Quantiva Health is poised to revolutionize the healthcare landscape through its algorithm hub, interdisciplinary approach, and real-world evidence expertise.