Texas Adds More Jobs In 2023 Than Any Other State

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas leading all 50 states as the No. 1 state for jobs gained in 2023 following the release of December employment data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Texas added 369,600 nonfarm jobs from December 2022 to December 2023 – the most in the nation.



“Texas truly is America’s jobs engine, adding more jobs in 2023 than any other state,” said Governor Abbott. “Perhaps the greatest testament to the strength of the Texas model of expanding opportunity can be summed up in four simple words: More Texans are working. More Texans are working today than ever before in our state’s history as we lead the nation in job creation and break record after record for total employment. In fact, more Texans are working today than 46 states have residents. Thanks to the diverse industries investing in Texas, our young and growing workforce, and critical investments in education, workforce development, and infrastructure, we begin the new year on a strong foundation. Together, we continue to build a bigger, better Texas.”



Today’s BLS employment release follows the Governor’s announcement on Friday celebrating Texas outpacing the nation as a whole in the rate of annual job growth and again breaking all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force. December marked 34 months of uninterrupted job growth in Texas.

