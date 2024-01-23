Governor Abbott Showcases Texas’ Manufacturing, Energy Industries In Mumbai

TEXAS, January 23 - January 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas’ unparalleled energy industry and boundless economic opportunities during a series of meetings with prominent energy, manufacturing, and technology leaders in Mumbai, India. Joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz, Texas Economic Development Corporation Vice Chair Arun Agarwal, and Texas Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Aaron Demerson, this is the second day of the economic development mission led by the Governor.

“Texas and India are two places—and two peoples—who both share a desire to make our mark on the world,” said Governor Abbott. “From technology, to manufacturing, to energy, Texas remains the most popular destination for Indian foreign direct investment and jobs created in the entire United States. With an unmatched business climate, a highly skilled and diverse workforce, and as America’s energy powerhouse, there is no better place for foreign companies to invest than in Texas. The bond between Texas and India is stronger than ever before, and I look forward to seeing how today’s meetings jumpstart a path toward more prosperity for both of our peoples.”

Photos and video of Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation’s visit to India are available here.

Mumbai Day Two Mission Recap:

Kicking off the day, Governor Abbott and the Texas delegation toured the A.M. Naik School (Naik School), located at the Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) campus. Established by the Naik Charitable Trust, the Naik School is a unique educational experience for pre-school through middle-school aged children, focused on preparing students for the future demands of our changing world. After touring the school, the Governor and the Texas delegation visited Planet L&T, an experience center located at L&T’s Powai campus in Mumbai. The Governor then met with L&T Chairman Emeritus A.M. Naik and select members of the L&T leadership team for lunch to discuss ways the company can continue to grow their presence in Texas—including expanding operations at their Plano and Houston locations, which focus on engineering and manufacturing in energy and technology.

Governor Abbott then participated in a jersey exchange with the Mumbai Cricket Association, providing jerseys from the Texas Super Kings and Dallas Wolves professional cricket teams representing the two new cricket leagues in Texas. The Texas Super Kings, based in Dallas, is one of six inaugural teams announced in 2023 to play in American Major League Cricket. During the jersey exchange, the Governor touted the new professional cricket teams as a boon to Texas’ growing economy, noting the teams will bring in new economic investment and tourism to Texas. Over the summer, Governor Abbott welcomed the Texas Super Kings to Texas at a jersey presentation ceremony in Westlake and at their inaugural home match in Grand Prairie.

That evening, Governor Abbott participated in a Texas-India business industry roundtable and reception hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The roundtable was chaired by Avaada Group Chairman, CII Hydrogen Mission Chairman, and CII Renewable Energy Council Co-Chairman Vineet Mittal. Featuring CII members, women business leaders, and other business organization from Mumbai, the Governor outlined Texas’ world-class, business-friendly climate that continues to attract new companies and drive innovation. The Governor also spoke about ways Texas and India can continue to build more robust trade and economic partnerships.

India is ninth among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment projects in Texas. According to Indian industry estimates, Texas is the most popular destination for Indian FDI capital investment and jobs created in the U.S. In the last decade, companies from India have invested $1.4 billion in capital investment through 59 projects in Texas, creating more than 10,300 jobs. In 2022, Texas’ total trade with India totaled $20.4 billion, making India the state’s 11th-largest total trade partner. That same year, Texas exports to India totaled $13.3 billion. Texas exports account for 28 percent of all U.S. exports to India.

The trip is sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization responsible for marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location. Along with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, these two organizations make up the cornerstone of Governor Abbott’s economic development agenda to build the Texas of tomorrow.