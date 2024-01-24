AI in Project Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

AI in Project Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The ai in project management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “AI in Project Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in project management market size is predicted to reach $6.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

The growth in the ai in project management market is due to the expansion of various cloud operations. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in project management market share. Major players in the ai in project management market include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE,.

AI in Project Management Market Segments

•By Type: Solutions, Services

•By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

•By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

•By Application: Project Scheduling And Budgeting, Data Analytics, Reporting, And Visualization, Project Support And Administration, Project Data Management, Risk Management, Project Task Management, Multiple Serving

•By End User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Energy And Utilities, Other End-Users

•By Geography: The global ai in project management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in project management involves leveraging artificial intelligence technologies and algorithms to optimize project management processes, automate tasks, and enhance decision-making. AI helps to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and successfully deliver projects within set constraints such as time and budget while meeting the defined project objectives and acceptance criteria.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI in Project Management Market Characteristics

3. AI in Project Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI in Project Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI in Project Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI in Project Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI in Project Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

