Manchin Announces $6.8 Million For Five Flood Relief Initiatives In West Virginia
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,894,616 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the state of West Virginia. The funding will support five projects to repair severe storm and flood damages.
“I’m pleased that DOT is investing more than $6.8 million into these five critical projects to repair damages caused by floods across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “We must ensure our West Virginia communities receive the resources they need to rebuild and recover after any storm that comes our way. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to deliver for West Virginians.”
Individual awards listed below:
-
$2,538,696 – State of West Virginia
- This funding will support repairs from a June 2019 flood damaging the Monongahela National Forest roads and trails in Pocahontas, Pendleton, Tucker, Randolph, and Grant Counties.
-
$1,906,100 – State of West Virginia
- The funding will support repairs from an August 2022 flood causing significant damage to some of the roadways in the South Fork of the Cranberry River basin.
-
$1,731,036 – State of West Virginia
- This funding will support repairs from an August 2018 flood damaging the Monongahela National Forest roads and trails in Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Pendleton, Tucker, Randolph, Greenbrier, and Grant Counties.
-
$500,000 – State of West Virginia
- This funding will support repairs from a May 2023 flood damaging roads and bridges statewide.
-
$218,784 – State of West Virginia
- This funding will support repairs from a October 2017 flood damaging federally owned roads and trails in the Monongahela National Forest.
