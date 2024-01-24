Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,494 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $6.8 Million For Five Flood Relief Initiatives In West Virginia

January 23, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,894,616 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the state of West Virginia. The funding will support five projects to repair severe storm and flood damages.

“I’m pleased that DOT is investing more than $6.8 million into these five critical projects to repair damages caused by floods across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “We must ensure our West Virginia communities receive the resources they need to rebuild and recover after any storm that comes our way. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to deliver for West Virginians.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $2,538,696 – State of West Virginia
    • This funding will support repairs from a June 2019 flood damaging the Monongahela National Forest roads and trails in Pocahontas, Pendleton, Tucker, Randolph, and Grant Counties.  
  • $1,906,100 – State of West Virginia
    • The funding will support repairs from an August 2022 flood causing significant damage to some of the roadways in the South Fork of the Cranberry River basin.
  • $1,731,036 – State of West Virginia
    • This funding will support repairs from an August 2018 flood damaging the Monongahela National Forest roads and trails in Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Pendleton, Tucker, Randolph, Greenbrier, and Grant Counties.
  • $500,000 – State of West Virginia
    • This funding will support repairs from a May 2023 flood damaging roads and bridges statewide.
  • $218,784 – State of West Virginia
    • This funding will support repairs from a October 2017 flood damaging federally owned roads and trails in the Monongahela National Forest.
Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $6.8 Million For Five Flood Relief Initiatives In West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more