Manchin Announces $6.8 Million For Five Flood Relief Initiatives In West Virginia

January 23, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,894,616 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for the state of West Virginia. The funding will support five projects to repair severe storm and flood damages.

“I’m pleased that DOT is investing more than $6.8 million into these five critical projects to repair damages caused by floods across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “We must ensure our West Virginia communities receive the resources they need to rebuild and recover after any storm that comes our way. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to deliver for West Virginians.”

Individual awards listed below: