Global Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $21.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Alert Systems Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical alert systems market size is predicted to reach $17.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The growth in the medical alert systems market is due to the increasing focus of the government on improving healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest medical alert systems market share. Major players in the medical alert systems market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Connect America Holdings LLC, ADT Inc., Bay Alarm Medical Company, VRI Inc., Ascom Wireless Solutions Holding AG.

Medical Alert Systems Market Segments

• By Offering Type: Hardware, Services

• By System Type: Personal Emergency Response System (PERS), Nurse Calling System (NCS), Smart Belt

• By Technology Type: Two-way Voice Systems, Medical Alert Alarm (Button) System, IP-based Systems

• By Distribution Channel Type: Pharmacies, Online Sales, Hypermarkets

• By Application Type: Home-Based users, Senior Living Facilities/Senior Care Centers, Assisted Living Facilities, Hospitals and Clinics, Others Applications

• By Geography: The global medical alert systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A medical alert system refers to a device, also known as a personal emergency response system (PERS) or fall button, that combines communication and computer technologies. These life-saving tools help seniors and people with health issues age in place while maintaining their freedom by ensuring their safety and peace of mind. 'The medical alert systems are used to create a sense of safety at the push of a button.

The main types of medical alert systems are hardware and services. The hardware type refers to the components that are used to run a medical alert system such as console unit, transmitter, battery, and others. It also refers to a physical or tangible component of any device that completes the whole system. The various types of systems in medical alert systems include personal emergency response system (PERS), nurse calling system (NCS), and smart belt that apply technologies such as two-way voice systems, medical alert alarm (button) system, and IP-based systems. They are distributed through pharmacies, online sales, and hypermarkets. The medical alert systems finds its application in home-based users, senior living facilities/senior care centers, assisted living facilities, hospitals and clinics, other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Alert Systems Market Characteristics

3. Medical Alert Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Alert Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Alert Systems Market Size And Growth

……

27. Medical Alert Systems Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Medical Alert Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

